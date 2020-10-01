About this Course

2,762 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Finance for Everyone Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Finance for Everyone Specialization
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

McMaster University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Welcome & Personal Debt

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Corporate Debt

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 51 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Government Debt

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Debt Synthesis

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 16 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCE FOR EVERYONE: DEBT

View all reviews

About the Finance for Everyone Specialization

Finance for Everyone

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder