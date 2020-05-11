Chevron Left
In Debt, we take on one of the most challenging financial questions that remains unresolved: How much to borrow? We start by demonstrating why using debt has always been and continues to be a great temptation, particularly when borrowing costs are historically low. We identify conditions for selecting the optimal amount of debt for a corporation looking to maximize its value. You’ll become fluent in related concepts like norms and benchmarks. You will explore these and other factors that influence debt for individuals and for public sector organizations -including governments, who are the largest consumers of debt. Like pollution, debt creates systemic risks even for the people and organizations that don’t create it. This course discusses the imperative of limiting and reducing debt and the costs to all of us if we don’t. We build on case based learning giving you opportunities to interpret, uncover and acquire financial information that is often hidden or missing. We also summarize important threads from previous courses to give you a deep and cohesive understanding of when debt works for you and when it becomes your worst enemy....

By FLORENTINO R C

May 11, 2020

A well-oriented and practical course in the approaches to debt problems, with clear and grounded references, allowed me to develop an article on short-term fiscal policy to support economic growth. achieve economic stabilization. full employment. Thank you for this opportunity. To thank the directors of McMaster University, the deference of offering these very basic courses for professional training and the generation and construction of knowledge for the transformation of society.

By Salman K

Jul 10, 2018

An important lessor for everyone.

By Marlon A Z Z

Jul 15, 2019

Great teacher, great topics!

By Saleena .

Jun 23, 2020

It giving good example and attractive class

By ABIR G

Dec 9, 2020

A brilliant way to look at Debt. This course gave me valuable insights. I am happy to take up this course.

By Anisa v

Oct 2, 2020

Very clear concepts including videos. Interesting everything

By Cayetano G O

Jan 1, 2022

Many insights into the financial system and the world

By Anthony W

Aug 10, 2020

Great course. Opened a whole world of debt to me

By Carlos A G R

Jan 17, 2022

I​ enjoy this topic, was very interesting.

By Amrutha v S N

Jul 21, 2020

Yes it is useful for me to gain knowledge

By Deleted A

Sep 21, 2020

Great! Keep going on specialization.

By PREEETHI M

Sep 1, 2020

Good Explanation from the Professor

By Sajjad H S

Jan 15, 2021

Arshad is a great teacher.

By NAVEEN K B

Sep 17, 2020

Just Excellent Course

By Thamires C V D

Aug 9, 2020

I loved the course!!

By Guru K

Sep 27, 2020

very good course

By Geetanjali c

Oct 9, 2020

This course helped alot what is debt and how it helps us.

By AbdurRahman

Oct 13, 2020

the course was not in welll planned manner there is ambiguity even fo the finance professionals. the lecturer should provide some real life application and relate every topic to the financial know how

