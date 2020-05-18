Finance for Everyone: Decisions will introduce you to the workings of the free markets and the foundations of finance. You will learn how free markets and their “creative destruction” provide the architecture for the global economy and how those same markets move money in ways that create and destroy wealth. Your financial toolkit will include timeless concepts like compounding, discounting, annuities, effective interest rates, and more. You will also learn how to simplify important financial calculations and apply that knowledge to real-life decisions that can influence everything from how you pay for your car to where you live. Through peer review you will publish your view on an issue important to you. You will also discover how your applied decisions connect to bigger questions relating to changing market conditions as you prepare for the second course in F4E: Markets.
McMaster University
Founded in 1887, McMaster University is committed to creativity, innovation, and excellence by inspiring critical thinking, personal growth, and a passion for learning. Ranked amongst the Top 100 universities in the world, McMaster pioneered a learner-centred, problem-based, interdisciplinary approach to learning that is now known worldwide as the “McMaster Model”.
An Introduction to (Corporate) Finance
Welcome! This first week will give you a bit of background on the specialization and help set you up to make the most of your experience doing Finance for Everyone: Decisions. You will also engage with introductory concepts about finance, communicate with your fellow learners, and familiarize yourself with the course culminating project.
Ideas & Time Value of Money I
In Week 2, you will continue to explore money flows and consider the time value of money. You can also optionally use a financial calculator, view a tutorial, and practice these new skills. Don't forget to continue brainstorming ideas for your course culminating project!
Debt & Time Value of Money II
In Week 3, you will delve deeper into money flows and time value of money. As these concepts wrap up for the course, you will continue to prepare your course culminating assignment.
Decisions Synthesis
In Week 4, you will synthesize your learnings for Finance for Everyone: Decisions. You will participate in a peer review of Op-Eds written by your classmates, complete a final quiz, and look ahead to Finance for Everyone: Markets!
I can't wait until the next course in Finances for Everyone. This 1 course has increased my skills greatly.
An Awesome Course....! I think Everyone should take it.\n\nA person who is not from a Finance background will understand it easily.
Must to do for people who want to excel there career in finance. It power-packed with so much of learning.
