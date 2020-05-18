About this Course

Course 1 of 5 in the
Finance for Everyone Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Course 1 of 5 in the
Finance for Everyone Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

McMaster University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

An Introduction to (Corporate) Finance

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Ideas & Time Value of Money I

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 67 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Debt & Time Value of Money II

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 68 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Decisions Synthesis

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 78 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Finance for Everyone Specialization

Finance for Everyone

