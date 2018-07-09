About this Course

Course 3 of 5 in the
Finance for Everyone Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

McMaster University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Investment Techniques

4 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 41 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Capital Investment Decisions

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 55 min), 3 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Market Efficiency & Risk

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Market Inefficiency

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 36 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCE FOR EVERYONE: VALUE

