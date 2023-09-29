Starweaver
Value Investing Strategies
Instructor: Doug Williamson

What you'll learn

  • Describe and illustrate the components of total shareholder return (TSR) and their interrelationships.

  • Explain and apply a range of methods for assessing the intrinsic value of the equity or the whole business of a firm.

  • Explain value investment strategies based on identifying potentially under-valued firms.

  • Discuss the limits and challenges with value investing strategies and the hurdles that investors should be prepared for when implementing them.

There is 1 module in this course

This foundational course introduces and illustrates the components of total investors’ returns, and how to apply balanced value investing strategies to optimize total risk and returns for investors in equity. It explains and illustrates intrinsic valuation techniques including earnings and EBITA (or EBITDA) multiples valuation, the dividend valuation model (DVM) and discounted cash flow (DCF). It also discusses and illustrates net assets valuation, market to book ratios (MBR), portfolio construction and qualitative and behavioral success factors including client relationship management.

