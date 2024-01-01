Doug is a highly experienced corporate finance coach and course Director at the University of Cambridge. He is also a contributor to the Association of Corporate Treasurers' (ACT’s) journal 'The Treasurer'; as well as the principal contributing editor of the ACT's online glossary of financial terms (the ‘Treasurer's Wiki’) and the former chief examiner for the ACT's professional qualifications. Alongside financial education, Doug greatly enjoys distilling his extensive experience as a chartered accountant and corporate treasurer in the commercial sector - with KPMG, Virgin Entertainment Group, Abcam PLC, and others - to the benefit of his executive mentoring and coaching clients. Doug is also a mentor and trainer for Toastmasters International’s public speaking, communication, and leadership programs. He enjoys helping people to learn and apply their skills in practical and meaningful ways.