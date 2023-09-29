Starweaver
Fundamentals of Credit Analysis
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Doug Williamson

Instructor: Doug Williamson

Beginner level

Recommended experience

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explain the concept of credit risk and how it affects pricing in bonds.

  • Discuss the four Cs (Capacity, Collateral, Covenants, and Character) of standard credit analysis.

  • Analyze statements, calculate ratios to gauge borrower risk and its impact on debt pricing.

  • Compare different types of bonds based on their credit ratings and explain the meaning behind those ratings.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This foundational course is focused on understanding and evaluating credit quality in corporate issuers. It examines the methods that analysts can use to determine credit quality as it relates to debt issues. In particular, we examine what credit risk is, how to use credit ratings in evaluating borrowers, the 4 Cs of traditional credit analysis, and the ratios and financial analysis metrics that analysts draw on to evaluate credit risk and pricing in bonds.

What's included

22 videos6 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Doug Williamson
2 Courses2,187 learners

Offered by

