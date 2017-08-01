Chevron Left
Back to Finance For Everyone: Value

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Finance For Everyone: Value by McMaster University

4.7
stars
218 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

In Value, you will explore the most powerful generator of value in the world – ideas. Ideas are the engines of productivity, both in the private and public sectors. You will learn about the universal frameworks that determine how ideas and money interact, leading to the allocation of financial resources. We will identify components of cash flow for any project, business or venture as the most essential ingredients of value. We also assess the investment techniques used to give life to some ideas while killing others. This course will help you understand pricing, diversification, uncertainty and even behavioural approaches to dealing with risk. Using Nobel Prize-winning insights, you will learn how to measure the size of the risk premium and build valuation models. We’ll even connect evidence-based science with common-sense analysis to give you better tools for understanding why values are what they are, and for positioning yourself more effectively to participate in financial markets. You will be immersed in case based learning to integrate some of the powerful frameworks introduced in Value....

Top reviews

AG

Nov 30, 2020

Very lucid explanations for complex ideas. Prof Ahmad have really made this course immensely interesting to revisit the topics.

SS

Jul 24, 2020

It was a great course to have insights into how to value a project in industry. Everything is explained in a great way.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 35 Reviews for Finance For Everyone: Value

By Jekaterina

Aug 1, 2017

It is very helpful and interesting course. But you need to understand math. ;)

By Salman K

Jul 10, 2018

An important crash course on business idea valuation.

By Dr. G N M

Aug 4, 2020

I have nothing but good things to say about my experience with Coursera. I have loved the learning I have been able to do and look forward to taking many more classes with them ... I don't understand the reviews with low ratings. I have never had any problems with them.

By Vishal T

May 14, 2020

The pedagogy of the instructor is really compatible for a beginner and he knows how to deliver. The structure of the course has been set keeping the beginner in mind and no need of any previous knowledge to excel at this one.

By ABIR G

Nov 30, 2020

Very lucid explanations for complex ideas. Prof Ahmad have really made this course immensely interesting to revisit the topics.

By SONALI

Jul 25, 2020

It was a great course to have insights into how to value a project in industry. Everything is explained in a great way.

By Mohamed A

Jun 14, 2020

I have learned more concept by attending this course, it was useful to improve my knowledge in finanace

By Daniel V

Nov 26, 2021

Excelente curso para comprender como funcionan los mercados y sus componentes

By Mr. B B

Jun 2, 2020

Really a good course, everyone have to acquire knowledge in this field

By Sara M

Mar 4, 2021

I learned basic finance and it was very well

By Amrutha v S N

Jul 21, 2020

Very useful to gain knowledge

By Marlon A Z Z

Jun 7, 2019

Great Course. Great professor

By Athira R

Aug 8, 2020

Really an helpful course

By Cayetano G O

Dec 11, 2021

knowledable instructor

By Trupthi R

Jun 1, 2020

excellent. thank you

By Sujan B

Sep 22, 2020

it is good cource

By Asit G

Jun 11, 2020

excellent course

By Dr. A M

May 11, 2020

Excellent Course

By Zain A

Aug 8, 2016

Great course!!

By JOSE C M

May 10, 2022

BUENISIMOOO!!

By Carlos A G R

Jan 9, 2022

E​xcellent

By Maria G S A

Nov 30, 2021

Muy bueno

By Tiana L

Aug 9, 2021

kinda har

By MURUGAN N

Jun 14, 2020

Excellent

By Mohil R B

Jun 5, 2020

Excellent

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder