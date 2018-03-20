About this Course

3,552 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of Chicago

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(1,129 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

American Public Education: Critical Issues & Historical Context

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 49 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The No Child Left Behind Act

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The Common Core State Standards

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Interlude 1: Interview and Panel Discussion on NCLB and CCSS

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 80 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM CRITICAL ISSUES IN URBAN EDUCATION

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder