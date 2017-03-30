ML
Mar 9, 2017
Logically organised, informative and enjoyable. This was an excellent introductory course to Urban Education Issues and provided me with a solid starting point for exploring the subject.
BC
Jan 26, 2019
Help a lot, got to learn a lot from this course. As I am student-teacher, this course is really helpful to reflect upon the concerns and issues in the education.
By Kerry N•
Mar 30, 2017
I thought the course was very interesting and the videos were great. One criticism I have, though, is that the name of the course is misleading; it really should have been called Educational Reform in the US. I don't think we studied specifically urban issues at all.
By Monisa A•
Oct 10, 2021
This class needs updated videos to address the issues in current times and the progress that has or hasn't been occurred through the research and applications of the featured speakers. The course videos are from 2014 without updates. As with all of the courses I have taken through Coursera, individual universities should be more actively involved with "grading" and feedback for individual students inquiries.... potential to ask questions, etc.
By Terry L L•
May 2, 2018
Good course. I have spent over 40 years working in major research universities, but my knowledge of K-12 education was inadequate. This course helped to fill a major gap in my understanding of the vast U.S. system of education. The professor's lectures were well-organized and informative. I also enjoyed the panel discussions. My only complaint--and this applies to many of the other Coursera courses that I have completed--are the long waiting times for the peer review process.
By Gabrielle D•
Jul 4, 2017
I find this course very well done and particularly well explained for people like me who work in Education in the US but did not grow up here. Sara Ray Stoelinga is very clear and interesting. I am on week 2 out of 10 and decided to upgrade to get the certificate because her teachings are so worth it.
I am not sure that the course has been updated to include the new Trump administration. In any case, this is a great course and I recommend it.
By Jason M•
Dec 5, 2016
I am thankful for the opportunity to learn. I promise to use this information to help empower and develop urban schools across Ohio and hopefully this nation. I believe all kids can learn but not all practices are productive to bring about hope to all young people. I found the professor to be brilliant and insightful. Thank you again for the opportunity to learn
By Mohammad O A•
Jun 27, 2020
Thorough coverage of various topics related to school reform. A great introduction to this subject for me. I really appreciated the effort which went into getting together an expert panel, whose members shared their complex opinions in a heartfelt respectful manner. I enjoyed this course!
By Michael S•
Oct 7, 2020
I enjoyed the course very much! Professor Stoelinga gave us great factual information as well as informative lectures. She also provided excellent panel discussions that gave us great insight . I look forward to taking additional courses with her!
By Alyssa H•
Feb 18, 2017
The topics were very thorough and covered everything I was wanting to learn more about in this area. The videos were done well. I also really liked the opportunity to comment and interact with other learners throughout the course.
By Muhammad i•
Dec 30, 2019
i am happy to complete this course because i have learned a lot of positive information about the education learning methodologies and tacts. i need fully awarded course free of cost.
idreesiub7@gmail.com
By Martha J L•
Mar 10, 2017
Logically organised, informative and enjoyable. This was an excellent introductory course to Urban Education Issues and provided me with a solid starting point for exploring the subject.
By Beatific L w B•
Jan 27, 2019
Help a lot, got to learn a lot from this course. As I am student-teacher, this course is really helpful to reflect upon the concerns and issues in the education.
By Terrell J•
Mar 20, 2018
Very informative and entertaining. Learning the true requirements that makes up the no child left behind reauthorization is ver
By Denise M J•
Sep 12, 2018
Great course with great information to help me in my daily job but also with my non-profit and community advocacy work.
By Francis M•
Mar 12, 2020
Enjoyable course with manageable requirements. Great ability to access the information around a busy schedule.
By Arnold L E•
Feb 12, 2022
i really learned a lot in this course. very relevant to my line of work as a teacher in urban locality.
By Yin Z•
Aug 31, 2017
Great Introduction to US education system, especially the Urban Education. The teacher is great!
By Esaite L•
Jun 6, 2017
I loved this course. A great introduction to so many facets and perspectives of urban education.
By Antonio A G L•
Oct 24, 2019
Excellent course to get the foundations and history of U.S. public education
By Gaonkar R M•
Jan 4, 2017
Awesome course. A little difficult but worth it.
By Daniel C A•
May 19, 2020
Very good indeed! great teacher
By Alicante, R F•
Sep 30, 2020
Recommended course.
By Abdul H•
Aug 13, 2018
Great
By AMJITH S•
Jun 12, 2020
Good