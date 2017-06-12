About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
University of Pennsylvania

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

The Colonial Period and Early Republic

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The National Period

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Postbellum Period

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Progressive Era

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

