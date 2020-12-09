ME
Feb 19, 2022
Indispenable course to learn from. I highly reccomend this course for the open minded and curious minds that want to learn about the american educational system, it's foundaitons, flaws, and benefits.
CI
Jul 29, 2020
I learned so much from this course, especially from a social justice standpoint. This is vital for anyone interested in how our schools can be transformed without repeating mistakes from the past.
By Michael G L•
Dec 8, 2020
Unfortunately, this course has been abandoned. No one seems to be taking it. There are two assignments which require peer-reviews. I submitted the first and I gave up reviewing 44 waiting submissions going back to 2016. If you submit a paper, good luck getting the reviews. I gave up immediately even though I passed all the quizzes. Good content but peer-review does not work in a class with low enrollment.
By Amrit7•
Feb 1, 2020
A concise, informative, chronological survey of American education comprising interesting, well-organized, and articulate lectures. Really enjoyed this class and learned heaps!
By JOHN Q•
Mar 3, 2016
Interesting review of American Education Reform. Thanks for providing information on a topic on which I felt uninformed prior to reading and hearing this course.
By Khem R S•
Feb 10, 2019
I am very much passionate about education- mainly for education policy, international education, and basic education. I found the course very interesting and the best fit according to my need and interest. The resources are super good. It is a comprehensive course that has successfully outlined and summarized the education system along with policy from the before colonial era to the present time in the USA. The course not only provides the development of the American education system but also an overview of education policy in general which is equally knowledgable for the educators interested in global education policy. Personally, as I am focused on education policy, I found the course very very important for me. I am looking forward to further study in the same area.
By Daniel L N•
Nov 11, 2016
Great history, not all practical or applicable information but you get to learn about the different teaching and learning systems that has pioneered around the world and evolved. Not all relevant to modern day teaching structures and programs, but you will surely learn something. It is boring at times and is not for everyone, but you will learn something about the roots of many teaching systems and learning systems no doubt. Unfortunately, Global and International teaching systems such as in Asia and Africa, Europe, and South America are not as included within this course. This course is mostly about the American Education system as stated in the title and that should be expected, but there are many diverse ways of learning and teaching systems.
By Christopher J R•
Jul 30, 2017
The course content was insightful and practical, casting a wide net in the field of education in regard to socioeconomic conditions and challenges presented throughout the decades of American history. The transcription of the lectures was inaccurate at times though there were only a few cases where the misinterpretation critically affected the lens of conversation. The additional resources were essential to developing intimate knowledge of the subjects at hand. My favorite reading was by Bernard Bailyn. I would be interested in taking another course with these lecturers (/UNC Chapel Hill) on education or education reform, or a related subject. Thanks for putting this together!
By michael m•
Sep 18, 2017
more interesting and complex than i expected. From the little red schoolhouse to the most modern charter school it has been a long and winding role -- and we are still not out of the woods. Im more conscious of the issues as well as the need to get this right for the future of our country. Thank you
By Lorena V•
Oct 30, 2018
Excellent course, I've learned many things not only about history but also changes in American education, I really enjoyed this course and the videos made by the two teachers were perfect the way the mixed many topics to understand the American education in a holistic way.
By Leo C•
Aug 7, 2019
History, policy, practice. The three things that have transformed American education. An in-depth study about the history, policy, and practice of the American education reform.
By Jolie R•
Jul 28, 2020
A fantastic course that provides a solid outline of the history of US education. Would recommend to students consider a career/ degree in education.
By Nate•
Jun 14, 2021
Great introduction to the history of American Education. A real service to the community, well produced, and enjoyable content
By 张宁曦•
Aug 30, 2017
Although I was little known about education reform in the US before this class, now I am quite interested in it!
By Oscar L•
Dec 30, 2020
It is a great endeavor that paints the American education history in a concentrated, fun, and interesting way.
By Summer D•
Nov 14, 2017
This course provided background information that I would have not found anywhere else. More materials please!!
By Tiffany S•
Jul 31, 2017
Very informative and succinctly gave an overview of education and educational improvements in America.
By Steve R•
Apr 29, 2022
Excellent description of history and hopeful future of public education in America.
By Charles R•
Jun 13, 2017
Great course gives a great historical perspective for anyone who teaches.
By Shihyun P•
Mar 27, 2016
Thank you so much for this great course. I learned a lot from you.
By Chelsea S•
May 23, 2018
Excellent introduction to reform in the US educational system.
By Oleg V K•
Jun 24, 2016
Great MOOC, I think it could be interesting to everyone.
By Jose P•
Feb 20, 2016
potentially most interesting course I've taken so far.
By Robert B S M•
Mar 12, 2020
Outstanding course...well done!...
By Laura J S•
Jan 31, 2017
Great learning experience