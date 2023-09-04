Affirmative Action in Higher Education Teach-Out

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court ban of the use of race-based affirmative action in college admissions, higher education institutions across the United States are grappling with what this means for their campuses and communities, especially those that must now alter their current admissions practices to comply with the ruling. This nationwide ban on affirmative action in college admissions will likely have long-lasting effects on not only the diversity of U.S. college campuses, but the diversity of professions and economic mobility.
In this Teach-Out, you’ll learn the historical context of affirmative action and the role it has had in college admissions, explore cases in states where affirmative action was already banned prior to the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and discuss the need for colleges and community members to be a part of building equitable educational opportunities for everyone.
