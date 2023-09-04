University of Michigan
Affirmative Action in Higher Education Teach-Out
University of Michigan

Affirmative Action in Higher Education Teach-Out

Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Teach-Out Experts

Instructor: Teach-Out Experts

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

In this Teach-Out, you’ll learn the historical context of affirmative action and the role it has had in college admissions, explore cases in states where affirmative action was already banned prior to the 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and discuss the need for colleges and community members to be a part of building equitable educational opportunities for everyone.

What's included

48 videos25 readings13 discussion prompts2 plugins

Instructor

Teach-Out Experts
University of Michigan
19 Courses59,483 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Law

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."
Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions