About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Coursera Labs
Includes hands on learning projects.
Learn more about Coursera Labs External Link
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Korean

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

보안 문제로서의 투표

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 101 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

투표에서 활용되는 컴퓨터

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 101 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

전세계의 보안 절차 및 투표

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 130 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week4
Week 4
3 hours to complete

인적 요인과 인터넷 투표

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 113 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Learn Something New

Popular Data Science Courses

Popular Computer Science & IT Courses

Popular Business Courses

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder