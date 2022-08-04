이 과정에서는 전자 투표 및 인터넷 투표의 보안 위협 및 향후 잠재적인 위협에 대해 시민들이 알아야 할 점에 대해 학습하게 됩니다. 우리는 선거 기술의 과거, 현재와 미래에 대해 살펴보고 컴퓨터 보안, 인적 요소, 공공 정책 등을 비롯하여 투표에 의해 나뉘는 여러 분야에 대해 알아볼 것입니다.
디지털 민주주의의 명암University of Michigan
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Korean
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 14 hours to complete
Korean
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
보안 문제로서의 투표
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 101 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete
투표에서 활용되는 컴퓨터
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 101 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
전세계의 보안 절차 및 투표
3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 130 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete
인적 요인과 인터넷 투표
3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 113 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.