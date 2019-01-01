Profile

J. Alex Halderman is an assistant professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Michigan. His research spans computer security and tech-centric public policy, including topics such as software security, data privacy, electronic voting, censorship resistance, and cybercrime, as well as technological aspects of intellectual property law and government regulation. He holds a Ph.D. from Princeton University. A noted expert on electronic voting security, Prof. Halderman helped demonstrate the first voting machine virus, participated in California's "top-to-bottom" electronic voting review, and exposed election security flaws in India, the world's largest democracy. He recently led a team from the University of Michigan that hacked into Washington D.C.'s Internet voting system. In his spare time, he reprogrammed a touch-screen voting machine to play Pac-Man

Courses

Securing Digital Democracy

