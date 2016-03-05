In this course, you'll learn what every citizen should know about the security risks--and future potential — of electronic voting and Internet voting. We'll take a look at the past, present, and future of election technologies and explore the various spaces intersected by voting, including computer security, human factors, public policy, and more.
- Software Testing
- Cybersecurity
- Usability
- Operating System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Voting as a Security Problem
Approaching voting problems with the security mindset
Computers at the Polls
Voting enters the computing age
Security Procedures and Voting Around the World
Methods for ensuring the security of democracy
Human Factors and Internet Voting
Users don't always behave as expected, even when voting
A great course Prof. Halderman explains the concept of Digital Democracy from the past to the current events in our society.
An amazing, insightful and practical course that finds immediate application at any stage of an electoral process. Very highly recommend!!!
The course is absolutely knowledge of ocean..But in the study material the videos are too lengthy..
Taught very well. Assessments can be frustrating (i.e. "select all that apply" questions) but it adds to the learning process.
