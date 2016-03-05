About this Course

Skills you will gain

  • Software Testing
  • Cybersecurity
  • Usability
  • Operating System
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Voting as a Security Problem

3 hours to complete
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Computers at the Polls

2 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Security Procedures and Voting Around the World

3 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Human Factors and Internet Voting

3 hours to complete
