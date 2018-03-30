PM
Mar 7, 2021
An amazing, insightful and practical course that finds immediate application at any stage of an electoral process. Very highly recommend!!!
RE
May 14, 2020
Excellent information and deep knowledge. I have gained many skills. Thank you very much for making this course available online.
By Dr E I•
Mar 30, 2018
This is an excellent, very interesting non-technical course. A very productive way to spend some relaxing evenings.
By Andreas H•
Mar 6, 2016
Great course on a real battlefield in Systems Security. A well designed academic "mind opener".
By ADIB E•
Dec 1, 2017
Initially i gave a five star to this course simply because it deserved it . the instructor is fantastic and everything is great BUT:
APPARENTLY WHAT THEY DON'T TELL YOU IS THAT YOU HAVE GOT TO WAIT FOREVER BECAUSE OF THE STUPID PEER GRADED ASSIGNMENT TO GET YOUR CERTIFICATE.
according to the forums this issue has been going on for a YEAR and no body cares to do something about it therefore i really wanted to demote my previous rating.
THIS COURSE DESERVES 5 STAR BECAUSE OF ITS MATERIAL AND - (NEGATIVE) 5 STAR for the responses in the forum as well as the way the assignments were designed. its only fair to turn this into a degree program because it will take that long for you to finish it and im not talking about bachelors degree im talking about Phd WHY ????????? coz it really does take that long to get it , ive got my bachelors in 3 BUT I BET nothing is going to be solved ever !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By Omar A•
Sep 11, 2017
Muy buen curso, en especial para los que estamos llevando adelante la implementación de un sistema de votación electrónico en la provincia de Misiones, Argentina. Nos demuestra que no estamos tan errados en nuestros pensamientos y que vamos por buen camino. Les dejo un link para que vean los que estamos haciendo:
http://www.electoralmisiones.gov.ar/index.php/component/content/article/165-vocomi/369-principal-vocomi
By Courtney H•
Sep 3, 2016
This is a great course. Excellent history of voting that puts everything in context. Good overview (with details) of how voting machines and systems are vulnerable today taught by a professor that is good at what he does and enthusiastic about the topic.
Although it is not presented this way, this is a good course for those in CyberSecurity.
One of the better Coursera courses available.
By Paul•
Dec 8, 2016
Excelente aproximación al voto electrónico: evolución histórica del voto, complejidades técnicas (hardware & software), casuística internacional, marco legal norteamericano, propuestas de mejora y todo sin olvidar una exquisita bibliografía complementaria para cada unidad formativa. Totalmente recomendable para quien desee profundizar en este campo.
By Sylvia S•
Jul 28, 2020
I linked this course and it gave me a good introduction to the history, strength and weaknesses in various voting systems, including the start-of-art ones. As a engineering student some contents are a bit easy for me and some explanations are not needed, but it's good that professor give a lot of references so that I can go deeper.
By Alfonso V•
Nov 5, 2016
If you are worried about electronic and on-online voting systems in your country, you MUST take this course. The teacher uses real examples to illustrate the weaknesses of many voting systems around the world. After that, he gives tips and solutions to improve them.
There's no need of engineering or programming knowledge.
By Olumide O•
Jul 4, 2020
The 5-week course opened up the vast opportunity available in man's endless pursuit of the perfect voting system. With the attacker's mindset, I can now identify flaws in my country's voting system with the aim to see an increasingly secure and credible voting system.
By Samuel I E•
Apr 14, 2021
Completing this course was very exciting for me. I got to fully understand and appreciate elections, the risks involved in running a credible election, and ways to mitigate such risk. The course instructor was audible and very knowledgeable in the subject matter.
By Jim J F•
Feb 27, 2017
I really enjoyed this course. The reading material is a thorough listing of what I can continue to reference in my continued work in this area. I aspire to utilize these new skills in subsequent involvement in my local government elections.
By Sujeesh J•
Feb 25, 2021
Loved the course. The instructor has kept the flow of course material logical & relevant and facts driven. Its a must take course for people living in the world today which gives a good insight into evolution and why of certain decisions
By Jiri S•
Feb 28, 2017
Very thorough and interesting take on the topic. I am bit horrified how unnecessary complicated can voting system become and i see now voting in my country in a bit different light even if it wasnt part of this course
By Peter M•
Mar 8, 2021
An amazing, insightful and practical course that finds immediate application at any stage of an electoral process. Very highly recommend!!!
By RANI E•
May 15, 2020
Excellent information and deep knowledge. I have gained many skills. Thank you very much for making this course available online.
By Temuulen S•
Mar 6, 2016
Taught very well. Assessments can be frustrating (i.e. "select all that apply" questions) but it adds to the learning process.
By Carlos R A•
Mar 28, 2017
A great course Prof. Halderman explains the concept of Digital Democracy from the past to the current events in our society.
By Fristtram H F•
Sep 9, 2017
O curso foi muito bom aproveito, abriu o meu horizonte sobre democracia digital e sistemas de votação online
By A V•
May 28, 2016
Awesome course, the teacher has very good knowledge on the topic and he explains very well.
By Rüdiger F•
May 14, 2016
Thanks für the team of the course. I have learnt a lot about Securing Digital Democracy.
By Andrew S S•
Sep 16, 2018
Great Course! I recommend this course for anyone that works in the Elections Industry.
By Björn E•
Jan 31, 2017
A very interesting course, more relevant than ever...
By Mario O•
Jan 25, 2017
excellent content made very accessible. thanks!
By Dmitry U•
Mar 4, 2016
Especially loved the DRE voting machines part.
By loken•
Mar 1, 2016
Teacher is so goods,and so enthusiasm.