The strength of finance is that it takes a structured approach to decision making, with one key building block underlying all decisions — understanding the value of time, or the Time Value of Money (TVM). In this course, we will develop this building block using introductory, and simple, applications. We will learn about the Time Value of Money (TVM), Simple Future Value (FV) , Simple Present Value (PV) , Future Value of Annuity, Loans, compounding, and Valuing Perpetuities. We will introduce the framework in a carefully structured and replicable way to prepare you to explore more advanced applications in the rest of the specialization. In the follow-on courses, we will expand the applications to more complex real-world decisions.
Some exposure to algebra and problem-solving
What you will learn
To be able to understand and apply one of the two main building blocks of finance - Time Value of Money (TVM)
To evaluate alternatives
To make decisions
- Financial Analysis
- Financial Forecast
- Developing Financial Models
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Time Value of Money - Simple Concepts & Applications
This week, we introduce the framework of time value of money (TVM) in a carefully structured way, with a focus on Future Value using relatively simple applications. As mentioned in the Syllabus, all concepts are introduced using examples and you are strongly encouraged to pause the videos and do every problem.
Week 2: Time Value of Money - Simple Concepts & Applications (cont.)
During this second week, we build on Week 1 and move to the much more often used concept of Present Value. We again use simple examples, focusing on situations we confront on a daily basis. All concepts are introduced using examples that you need to do yourself to stay on top of the concepts. The second week also provides you an opportunity to test your knowledge up to this point with a required submission of the first graded assignment.
Week 3: Time Value of Money - Annuities
During this week, we will progress to more complex concepts and applications of finance.
Week 4: Time Value of Money - Complex Applications
This week ends the course with relatively complex applications of finance. We spend a lot of time on understanding how borrowing and lending really works. You will also get an opportunity to test your understanding of the basic principles of time value of money by submitting the second assignment for the course. You will also learn how top use Excel and show your competence in doing so.
Real good initiative from Prof. Kaul to clarify all possible doubts regarding the plinth of Finance, i.e., Time Value of Money. I consider myself to be fortunate.
Great course and very well planned. Teaches one the absolute necessary basics of time value of money in Finance. Instructor was really great and explained very well.
Very accessible and well structured. Concepts and formulas introduced with ample examples. Would recommend this as a great foundational course.
Course is explained in a very simple way. However, for the person of finance background and average learners, it seems to be at very slow pace. Good course.
