About this Course

12,523 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some exposure to algebra and problem-solving

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • To be able to understand and apply one of the two main building blocks of finance - Time Value of Money (TVM)

  • To evaluate alternatives

  • To make decisions

Skills you will gain

  • Financial Analysis
  • Financial Forecast
  • Developing Financial Models
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some exposure to algebra and problem-solving

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(1,208 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Time Value of Money - Simple Concepts & Applications

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Time Value of Money - Simple Concepts & Applications (cont.)

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Time Value of Money - Annuities

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Week 4: Time Value of Money - Complex Applications

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 60 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM INTRODUCTION TO TIME VALUE OF MONEY (TVM)

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder