- Financial Analysis
- Estimation of costs and benefits
- Spreadsheet Analysis
- Value estimation
- Financial Forecast
- Developing Financial Models
- Pricing Stocks
- Trading in Financial Markets
- Pricing Bonds
Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization
Learn Finance to Understand a Business Strategy. Master An Introduction to the Fundamentals of Value Creation
Offered By
What you will learn
Understand the sources of value of companies
Evaluate the cash flows of a project
Evaluate the risk of a project
Value a project and a strategy
To be able to understand and apply one of the two main building blocks of finance - Time Value of Money (TVM)
To evaluate alternatives
To make decisions
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
The entire program is constructed around real-world problems, both while learning various frameworks and concepts, and also in numerous assessments crafted to give you an opportunity to apply and learn. The fourth course serves as a capstone experience that puts everything together. This experience will enable you to understand projects and the strategic direction of a company.
Some exposure, or an interest in, real world problems typically gained through a couple of years of work experience. An aptitude for numbers.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Time Value of Money (TVM)
The strength of finance is that it takes a structured approach to decision making, with one key building block underlying all decisions — understanding the value of time, or the Time Value of Money (TVM). In this course, we will develop this building block using introductory, and simple, applications. We will learn about the Time Value of Money (TVM), Simple Future Value (FV) , Simple Present Value (PV) , Future Value of Annuity, Loans, compounding, and Valuing Perpetuities. We will introduce the framework in a carefully structured and replicable way to prepare you to explore more advanced applications in the rest of the specialization. In the follow-on courses, we will expand the applications to more complex real-world decisions.
Advanced Concepts in Time Value of Money (TVM)
This course builds upon the fundamental concept of Time Value of Money (TVM) using more advanced applications and questions. You will apply the TVM concept in real-life problems of financial planning and saving for college. You will also learn more about loans and apply TVM concepts to borrowing and lending. You will realize that — while the applications are seemingly more complex, but when seen and broken-up into bite-size components — the framework, principles, and tools remain the same.
Stocks and Bonds
In this course, we will apply the central concept and applications of Time Value of Money (TVM) to explore the structure and pricing of stocks and bonds at an introductory level. In this course, you will learn about bonds, different types of bonds (Zero Coupon bonds, Government bonds). You will learn about bond pricing calculations and see their direct connection to market data on bonds. You will also learn about stocks, and their pricing and valuation. You will learn about growth and dividend stocks and how to use market data.
Advanced Understanding of Stocks and Bonds
This final course will cover more advanced aspects of bonds and stocks that will help you make smart personal decisions and develop a keen understanding of how governments and companies borrow from us. You will better understand stocks and bonds valuation and take a deeper dive using real-world problems. For stocks, you will review what you have already learned and understand valuation. You will learn about growth, different types of growth both bad and good. You will also get an opportunity to apply these concepts in practice assignments. For bonds: you will review what you have already learned. You will learn about different sources of risk in bonds. Lastly you will get an opportunity to apply these concepts in practice assignments.
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
