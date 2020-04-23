Chevron Left
4.8
792 ratings
The strength of finance is that it takes a structured approach to decision making, with one key building block underlying all decisions — understanding the value of time, or the Time Value of Money (TVM). In this course, we will develop this building block using introductory, and simple, applications. We will learn about the Time Value of Money (TVM), Simple Future Value (FV) , Simple Present Value (PV) , Future Value of Annuity, Loans, compounding, and Valuing Perpetuities. We will introduce the framework in a carefully structured and replicable way to prepare you to explore more advanced applications in the rest of the specialization. In the follow-on courses, we will expand the applications to more complex real-world decisions. After completing this course, you will have an understanding of how the value of money changes over time. You will understand the implications of all your financial decisions, including saving for the future through different channels and borrowing for future needs. You will leave with the practical knowledge needed to make informed decisions on a wide range of financial decisions. This course is part of the four-course Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization....

JK

Apr 1, 2021

Professor Kaul showed passion for the course material. Lessons are to the point and informational. I would recommend to anyone introducing themselves to the subject of finance or economics.

PA

May 25, 2020

The course speed was really good for a noobie like me in the finance. Having a grip on fundamentals is essentials thanks for making me understand . Thanks and greets to Gautam Kaul. :)

By Jean R

Apr 23, 2020

Amazing professor! Always gives clear explanations, and his concept -> formula -> application "flow" in teaching really helped understand the lessons. Great course overall

By Shashwat P B

Sep 3, 2019

Dr. Kaul touches on some key financial concepts that are important for everyone to understand. I like how he takes his time in teaching them and also tries to bring the concepts back to real life. Some of the questions in the quizzes are worded more complexly than in the teachings... which can becoming frustrating for some. Still, I would highly recommend this course for anyone interested in understanding the basics of financial planning.

By Sumit S

Jan 27, 2020

great pedagogy by professor Gautam in teaching the fundamentals of finance which has so much use in our day to day to life . I felt really motivated to complete the entire specialization course in finance and looking forward for more courses from Gautam sir in future

By Cheng-Ying W

Nov 7, 2020

Prof. Gautam Kaul teaches really well and lets us feel the beauty of finance. Although I have learned these contents before, I still learned a lot from Prof. Kaul. Thanks a lot for giving me more deeply grasp of the time value of money.

By Fabio T

Jul 3, 2019

Very special teacher, who really seems to care with the student learning, with a broad and specific approach at the same time. I could really feel useful lessons from this course. I'm looking forward to make the part two

By Dina S

Mar 29, 2019

Professor Gautam Kaul rocks. Financial concepts are well explained and give a deep understanding of the material and the same time course is very much alive and engaging unlike other typical finance courses.

By prajual m

Feb 29, 2020

Gautam Kaul is really awesome. He just doesn't teach but really interacts with us even with online videos. It always feels like he can see me and is really talking to me personally.

By B V B

Jul 13, 2020

I felt so connected with the professor that I forgot that this was online. This course provides a perfect balance of foundational concepts and challenges. THANK YOU GAUTAM KAUL

By Santiago R R

May 13, 2020

Very nice introduction course. It motivates you to gon on to more complex things with a simple but solid foundation. The professor is the most engaging I've had in Coursera.

By Aadharsh

Jun 8, 2020

Professor Gautam kaul is a really an excellent teacher... Thanks to him he helped me appreciate the course and helped me get attracted to finance... I loved the journey...

By ABIR G

Oct 5, 2020

Real good initiative from Prof. Kaul to clarify all possible doubts regarding the plinth of Finance, i.e., Time Value of Money. I consider myself to be fortunate.

By John A E

Nov 3, 2020

This course is great for finance and even engineering students. Basic concepts of time value of money are well explained. Thanks to the instructor!

By Rishabh S

Oct 16, 2019

Awesome

By Vishesh A

Jun 29, 2020

Professor Gautam will keep you engaged all throughout the course. He has put forward a well-structured course, that begins from the very basic, covers all the possible applications of time value of money, and with a quizzes and practice assignments that will help you understand the material that has been taught. Professor will always discuss real-world problems in the lecture videos, which will make you realise the importance of the time value of money, and how it is applied everywhere around us. Overall, a great course if you're new to finance!

By Sangeet K M

Jun 21, 2020

The instructor, Gautam Kaul, makes you really want to understand the concepts rather than learn a bunch of formulae. Real-life examples are given which we all encounter in the course of our life, which makes it engaging and enlightening at the same time.

Also, you get to learn a handful of useful excel functions which form the basis of finance.

By Ukam D U

Jul 31, 2020

This course was amazing I gained a lot of knowledge from it, I started with bonds and stocks but I got a bit confused so I suggest you start from the beginning of the specialization if you're a total beginner in Finance it would definitely help you to understand the jargons because he refers back to them. Plus the instructor is funny :)

By Kianti S

Jun 29, 2020

The lessons were simplified and very easy to understand while the assignments were challenging enough. Big thank you to Mr.Gautam Kaul for being very nice during his discussions and for doing a fantastic job by providing real-life examples to deeply understand the concepts. Overall, I had a great time learning.

By Mohammad Y A

Aug 9, 2020

This is just an awesome course that I would recommend to any one who want to make better decisions regarding money. I had a paradigm shift after watching the course that I now feel the value of time (if used wisely) and how it can greatly influence a person's savings and financial freedom.

By Leander O

Aug 8, 2020

I FOUND GAUTAM'S KAUL'S TEACHING METHODS SUPERB! WELL DONE, ONE CAN SEE WHEN SOMEONE HAS TRUE PASSION FOR WHAT THEY ARE DOING. GAUTAM, YOU REALLY HELPED ME UNDERSTAND SOMETHING I NOT QUITE GRASP THE FIRST TIME ROUND. THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR THE COURSE. LEANDER OPPERMAN, PORTUGAL AUGUST 2020

By Jenil S

May 7, 2020

Really a beautiful to the introduction to the world of Finance!! The best thing was the improvement in the knowledge of handling loans and learning about it. It was really good as I was able to understand my own loan myself and was calculate my own interests and verify!!!

By Balakrishnan S

Mar 24, 2020

Totally loved the course. Prof. Kaul is so lively and his step by step approach to understanding a problem as compared to just plug & play of a formula is definitely a different approach that makes me understand it's application rather than just "know" a formula.

By Muhammad Q S A K

Mar 17, 2020

Excellent course for students who wish to learn basics of finance from the scratch. Very well designed and delivered by the professor. I highly recommend this to people who deal with issues related to finance in their academic or professional environment.

By K S D K

May 5, 2020

THE WAY THE PROFESSOR TEACHES IS REALLY AWESOME. HE HAS ENORMOUS AMOUNT OF PATIENCE IN EXPLAINING THE SUBJECT. THE EXPLANATION IS TOO GOOD. I AM REALLY THANKFUL PERSONALLY TO THE PROFESSOR AND COURSERA FOR GIVING ME AN OPPORTUNITY TO ATTEND THE COURSE.

By Ken H

Jan 7, 2022

I feel like this was a beneficial course for me. The math itself is very straightforward, but determining how to frame the problem was trickier. I found drawing a timeline to be helpful with the more complex problems.

By Joshua S B

Dec 28, 2020

The course offers a whole new perception of the economic environment. The basic concepts were thoroughly discussed in the practical sense: making it easier for beginners to advance in the more complex areas of analysis.

