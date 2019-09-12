In this course, we will apply the central concept and applications of Time Value of Money (TVM) to explore the structure and pricing of stocks and bonds at an introductory level. In this course, you will learn about bonds, different types of bonds (Zero Coupon bonds, Government bonds). You will learn about bond pricing calculations and see their direct connection to market data on bonds. You will also learn about stocks, and their pricing and valuation. You will learn about growth and dividend stocks and how to use market data.
About this Course
Some algebra and an introductory understanding of time value of money (TVM)
What you will learn
Pricing and trading of bonds
Pricing and trading of stocks
How companies are financed and why
Skills you will gain
- Pricing Stocks
- Trading in Financial Markets
- Pricing Bonds
Some algebra and an introductory understanding of time value of money (TVM)
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
week 1: Bond Valuation
This course is focused on understanding the two most commonly used vehicles/instruments by corporations for raising money. This week we will introduce you to the basic language and mechanics of bond pricing. Though introductory, we attempt to cover a fair amount of content and with real world applications.
Week 2: Bond Prices & Market Data
After understanding both the terminology of bonds and their pricing, we will spend this week both looking at real data to see the close connection between the concepts and reality and submitting the first graded assignment. One of the major takeaways of this week's efforts will be the similarity between how borrowing works for individuals and corporations.
week 3: Stock Valuation
During this week, we will provide you an exposure to the characteristics and the valuation of stocks, again with an eye toward real world applications. You will see how understanding stocks is key to learning how companies work and how pricing them is more art than detailed calculations.
Week 4: Stock Prices & Market Data
We will wrap up this course by understanding the relationship between basics of stock pricing and real stock markets. The idea here is to make you realize how foundational principles of finance are so applicable to the real world and even a basic knowledge of key principles help you understand how the world works. You will also test your knowledge by submitting the second assignment for the course.
Reviews
- 5 stars73.62%
- 4 stars18.26%
- 3 stars4.63%
- 2 stars1.44%
- 1 star2.02%
TOP REVIEWS FROM STOCKS AND BONDS
The lecture was well organized and easy to understand.
Great course. The lectures addressed all the foundations of the subject. Also instructor's delivery was on point
Properly curated with lots practice sums. Great course by Prof. Kaul!
Gautam's teaching is very much understandable even for a layman. Great course!
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.