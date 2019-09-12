About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Some algebra and an introductory understanding of time value of money (TVM)

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Pricing and trading of bonds

  • Pricing and trading of stocks

  • How companies are financed and why

Skills you will gain

  • Pricing Stocks
  • Trading in Financial Markets
  • Pricing Bonds
University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

week 1: Bond Valuation

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 53 min), 6 readings
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Week 2: Bond Prices & Market Data

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 11 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

week 3: Stock Valuation

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 76 min), 1 reading
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4: Stock Prices & Market Data

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

