In this fixed income course, you will learn to distinguish between different types of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate and municipal debt issuance, identify corporate and municipal bonds available to purchase and sell on an online trading platform, grasp the market mechanics underlying each type of fixed income instrument, as well as conduct basic analyses, and flag critical investment risks.
This course is part of the Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Previous investment experience is helpful although not required.
Distinguish between types of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate and municipal debt issuance
Identify corporate and municipal bonds available to purchase and sell on an online trading platform
Grasp the market mechanics underlying each type of fixed income instrument
Conduct basic analyses and flag critical investment risks
- Interest Rate
- municipal bonds
- Corporate Bond
- bond analysis
- Credit Rating
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers is a leading online trading solution for traders, investors and advisors, with direct global access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. Find our upcoming webinars at ibkrwebinars.com , daily market commentary at tradersinsight.news, and more how to courses at tradersacademy.online
Introduction to Municipal Bonds
In this module, you will learn to: differentiate different types of municipal debt-Identify different features of municipal bonds available to purchase and sell on an online trading platform; track the trading performance of municipal bonds in the secondary market; grasp the market mechanics underlying municipal bond issuance; conduct fundamental, governance, and default risk analyses and calculate debt service coverage ratios.
Municipal Bond Analysis & Tax Considerations
Determine how taxes are applied to different types of fixed income issuance, including in-state and out- of-state municipal bond purchases, Build America Bonds (BABs), corporate bonds and U.S. Treasuries, as well as examine recent tax law changes, and how taxes apply to capital gains and losses. Learn how to compare the yields of tax-exempt and taxable debt issuance, as well as explore how taxes are applied to different types of municipal bonds.
Introduction to U.S. Corporate Bonds
Learn what it means for a company to fail to honor its debt obligations and what this portends for its creditors, define the recourse corporate bondholders have in the wake of a company's default or bankruptcy filing, as well as describe certain default risk mitigation methods.Explore how Investors of corporate bonds may commit a tremendous amount of time to fundamental analysis to inform their investment decisions – conducting analyses on credit, market, liquidity, operational, and political risks, among countless others – when considering the potential for default. Examine how interest rate changes and central bank monetary policies can affect corporate bond prices, as well as influence levels of supply and demand in the market. Identify the steps involved in the creation of a corporate bond issuance, as well as examine some of the regulatory rules that govern this process. Examine the differences between yields and prices of corporate bonds trading in the secondary market, as well as explore the nature of basis point spreads.
About the Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Imagine you’re an experienced oil trader and have been watching the volatility in the world markets and would like to hedge your risk using commodity futures, or you have been trading stocks and want a more diverse portfolio. This specialization is designed for those students who may already be deeply involved in one facet of the capital markets, but who desire a better understanding of how capital flows around the world.
