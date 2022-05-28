About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. 

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Distinguish between types of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate and municipal debt issuance

  • Identify corporate and municipal bonds available to purchase and sell on an online trading platform

  • Grasp the market mechanics underlying each type of fixed income instrument

  • Conduct basic analyses and flag critical investment risks

Skills you will gain

  • Interest Rate
  • municipal bonds
  • Corporate Bond
  • bond analysis
  • Credit Rating
Course 3 of 4 in the
Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. 

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Introduction to Municipal Bonds

7 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 2 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Municipal Bond Analysis & Tax Considerations

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Introduction to U.S. Corporate Bonds

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 11 quizzes

