Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Understand the interconnectedness of the global capital markets with a practical emphasis on trading. By the end of this specialization, the interweaving of several capital markets will be apparent to students keen to learn about its mechanics, as well as those investors whose strengths are limited to their existing trading knowledge.
What you will learn
Understand the interconnectedness of the global capital markets
Learn how to trade options, futures, currencies, and equities
Acquire knowledge of fixed income products such as corporate and municipal debt
Hands-on experience with IBKR’s global trading platform using a simulated trading account
Applied Learning Project
Students may also further their involvement with this material by opening a Trader Workstation free demo Trading account, enabling them to enjoy a hands-on experience in a safe, simulated trading environment, while being fully immersed in the fundamentals that underpin the capital markets.
Previous investment experience is helpful although not required.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Fundamentals of Equities
In this course, will look at industries and economic sectors that neatly define an economy. We will also introduce you to fundamental concepts involved in a company’s annual statements such as balance sheets, cash flows and its income statement, plus explore popular fundamental values used to filter vast amounts of corporate stocks. And finally, we’ll examine mutual funds and ETFs as alternatives to individual stocks for investing.
Forex - Trading Around the World
In this course, we’ll introduce you to the foreign currency market, including who participates in it and some of their reasons for doing so. You’ll also gain an understanding of the complex nature of certain trading products, as well as some of the risks investors typically face.
U.S. Bond Investing Basics
In this fixed income course, you will learn to distinguish between different types of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate and municipal debt issuance, identify corporate and municipal bonds available to purchase and sell on an online trading platform, grasp the market mechanics underlying each type of fixed income instrument, as well as conduct basic analyses, and flag critical investment risks.
Derivatives - Options & Futures
While investing and trading in the options market may seem somewhat more daunting than other asset classes such as stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, currencies and commodities, you’ll ultimately find that their complexity can be boiled down to simple concepts you’ll be able to understand and use the more you’re exposed to, and have hands-on experience with the material. Our aim is for you to acquire these skills, as well as the know-how, to invest and trade in these often-complex financial instruments.
Instructors
Offered by
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers is a leading online trading solution for traders, investors and advisors, with direct global access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. Find our upcoming webinars at ibkrwebinars.com , daily market commentary at tradersinsight.news, and more how to courses at tradersacademy.online
