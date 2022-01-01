About this Specialization

Imagine you’re an experienced oil trader and have been watching the volatility in the world markets and would like to hedge your risk using commodity futures, or you have been trading stocks and want a more diverse portfolio. This specialization is designed for those students who may already be deeply involved in one facet of the capital markets, but who desire a better understanding of how capital flows around the world. Those who participate will be able to leverage their understanding of the financial markets to explore how a parallel market may influence, or be influenced by, that asset class in which they have familiarity. By the end of this specialization, the interweaving of several capital markets will be apparent to students keen to learn about its mechanics, as well as those investors whose strengths are limited to their existing trading knowledge. Students may also further their involvement with this material by opening a Paper Trading account, enabling them to enjoy a hands-on experience in a safe, simulated trading environment, while being fully immersed in the fundamentals that underpin the capital markets. For more information about Interactive Brokers visit: ibkr.com
Course 1

Course 1

Fundamentals of Equities

Course 2

Course 2

Forex - Trading Around the World

Course 3

Course 3

U.S. Bond Investing Basics

Course 4

Course 4

Derivatives - Options & Futures

