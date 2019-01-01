Profile

Jeff Praissman

Senior Trading Education Specialist

    Bio

    Jeff joined Interactive Brokers in 1997. He has over 20 years of trading experience and now serves as Senior Trading Education Specialist. Jeff has a BA from the University of Maryland and a MBA in Finance from Temple University.

    Courses

    Forex - Trading Around the World

    Fundamentals of Equities

    Derivatives - Options & Futures

