While investing and trading in the options market may seem somewhat more daunting than other asset classes such as stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, currencies and commodities, you’ll ultimately find that their complexity can be boiled down to simple concepts you’ll be able to understand and use the more you’re exposed to, and have hands-on experience with the material. Our aim is for you to acquire these skills, as well as the know-how, to invest and trade in these often-complex financial instruments.
This course is part of the Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Previous investment experience is helpful although not required.
Language of stock options, understanding of the roles and responsibilities of buyers and sellers. The mechanics of trading in the futures markets.
Learn how to deconstruct options, distinguish between call and puts and the roles of contract writers and owners
Examine multiple stock option payoff charts and determine breakevens and maximum profit and loss
- Option Terminology
- Option Risks
- Options Strategies
- Practical Demos
- Mechanics of Futures Market
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers is a leading online trading solution for traders, investors and advisors, with direct global access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. Find our upcoming webinars at ibkrwebinars.com , daily market commentary at tradersinsight.news, and more how to courses at tradersacademy.online
All About Options
Overview of options, which includes: Distinguishing between call and put options; Identifying the components of an options contract on a trading platform; Making certain decisions in the options market as a contract writer or owner; Viewing different stock options positions; Examining whether a given position is in- or out-of-the-money and Understanding some of the benefits and critical risks faced by equity options traders. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. For more information read the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options, also known as the options disclosure document (ODD). To receive a copy of the ODD call 312-542-6901 or copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.optionsclearing.com/about/publications/character-risks.jsp.
Options Market Mechanics
Learn about the Options Market Mechanics by introducing topics such as put-call parity, pricing, payout of an option trade, and certain risk variables referred to as "The Greeks". Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. For more information read the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options, also known as the options disclosure document (ODD). To receive a copy of the ODD call 312-542-6901 or copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.optionsclearing.com/about/publications/character-risks.jsp.
Basic Option Strategies
This module will focus on some basic strategies to use in bull markets – when prices rise – and in bear markets – where prices fall. As you may have gathered from earlier lessons, the characteristics of options requires skill and precision when making investment decisions. These strategies are displayed to give you an idea of what might work when making investing decisions.
Neutral Market Strategies
In the previous module we introduced you to several trades designed to be of use in either up or down markets. In this module, we’ll explore a couple of strategies that may be used by option traders to take advantage of a lull in the markets.
The course is actually quite amazing and interactive with its hand-on-approach to options and futures market. 10/10 would definitly recommend
Clear break down and introduction to options trading strategies put in laymen's terms. I really enjoyed the course and will use this as a jumping point for continued learning.
An informative, well-presented insight into the world of Derivatives.
some concepts could have been explained in a better way....I had to refer to additional reading materials from google. Overall, the course helped me form a basic understanding of F&Os.
About the Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Imagine you’re an experienced oil trader and have been watching the volatility in the world markets and would like to hedge your risk using commodity futures, or you have been trading stocks and want a more diverse portfolio. This specialization is designed for those students who may already be deeply involved in one facet of the capital markets, but who desire a better understanding of how capital flows around the world.
