Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Intermediate Level

Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. 

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Language of stock options, understanding of the roles and responsibilities of buyers and sellers. The mechanics of trading in the futures markets.

  • Learn how to deconstruct options, distinguish between call and puts and the roles of contract writers and owners

  • Examine multiple stock option payoff charts and determine breakevens and maximum profit and loss

Skills you will gain

  • Option Terminology
  • Option Risks
  • Options Strategies
  • Practical Demos
  • Mechanics of Futures Market
Course 4 of 4 in the
Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Intermediate Level

Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. 

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

All About Options

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min), 1 reading, 6 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Options Market Mechanics

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Basic Option Strategies

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 24 min), 6 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Neutral Market Strategies

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes

About the Practical Guide to Trading Specialization

Practical Guide to Trading

