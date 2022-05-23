About this Course

12,422 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should have taken intermediate to advanced undergraduate courses in probability and statistics, linear algebra, and calculus.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Implied Volatility
  • Synthetic Collateralised Debt Obligation (CDO)
  • Replicating Strategy
  • Volatility Smile
  • Computer Programming
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should have taken intermediate to advanced undergraduate courses in probability and statistics, linear algebra, and calculus.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Equity Derivatives in Practice: Part I

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 111 min), 2 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Equity Derivatives in Practice: Part II

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 82 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Review and Assignment for Equity Derivatives

4 hours to complete
1 reading

About the Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization

Financial Engineering and Risk Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder