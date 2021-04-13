Profile

Martin Haugh

Associate Professor of Practice

    Bio

    Professor Martin Haugh was the Associate Professor of Practice for Financial Engineering at Columbia University. He originally joined Columbia University in January 2002 and was a faculty member in the Department of Industrial Engineering and Operations Research until June 2005. During this time his teaching and research focused on financial engineering. Between 2005 and 2009, Professor Haugh worked in the hedge fund industry in both New York and London, specializing in equity and credit derivatives. He returned to Columbia in July 2009. Professor Haugh holds a PhD in Operations Research from MIT and also holds Master of Science degrees from the University of Oxford and University College Cork.

    Courses

    Term-Structure and Credit Derivatives

    Introduction to Financial Engineering and Risk Management

    Optimization Methods in Asset Management

    Computational Methods in Pricing and Model Calibration

    Advanced Topics in Derivative Pricing

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder