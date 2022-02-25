About this Course

13,361 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should have intermediate to advanced undergraduate courses in: (i) probability and statistics, (ii) linear algebra, and (iii) calculus.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • model calibration
  • modeling and pricing Credit Default Swaps
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should have intermediate to advanced undergraduate courses in: (i) probability and statistics, (ii) linear algebra, and (iii) calculus.

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 9 min), 3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Term Structure Models I

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 95 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Term Structure Models II (and Introduction to Credit Derivatives)

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Credit Derivatives

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 51 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TERM-STRUCTURE AND CREDIT DERIVATIVES

View all reviews

About the Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization

Financial Engineering and Risk Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder