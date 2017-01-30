About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Advanced Level
Approx. 30 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Calibration
  • Stochastic Calculus
  • Yield Curve
  • Interest Rate Derivative
Instructor

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
Week
2

Week 2

8 hours to complete

Interest Rates and Related Contracts

8 hours to complete
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Estimating the Term Structure

5 hours to complete
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Stochastic Models

6 hours to complete
