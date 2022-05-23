About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should have intermediate to advanced undergraduate courses in: (i) probability and statistics, (ii) linear algebra, and (iii) calculus.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Interest Rate
  • model calibration
  • product pricing
  • option
Course 5 of 5 in the
Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization
Intermediate Level

Students should have intermediate to advanced undergraduate courses in: (i) probability and statistics, (ii) linear algebra, and (iii) calculus.

Approx. 24 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Columbia University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Overview

1 hour to complete
3 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Option Pricing and Numerical Approach

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 143 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Model Calibration

7 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 117 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Interest Rates and Interest Rate Instruments Part I

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 71 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

About the Financial Engineering and Risk Management Specialization

Financial Engineering and Risk Management

