By Kostya T•
Sep 19, 2021
Great course, one of the best in Financial Engineering and Risk Management specialization. Really enjoyed doing quizes and assignments, change from Excel to Python is fantastic. At the time of taking the course is a bit rough around the ages, especially closer to the end, e.g. with one part of a lecture missing and quite a few lectures duplicated. Would have been nice to have more references to literature/papers for further study. Also would be really cool to add DNN pricing from the 2019 paper by the professor.
All in all a very positive experience, many thanks professor Ali Hirsa!
By Murray S•
Oct 19, 2021
I found that the course relied extensively on the use of Python in order to complete the assignments/quizzes. Not being a Python user, I spent a lot of time understanding notebooks in Python and Python coding conventions, which I would have rather spent on learning the concepts in the course. That said, the course content itself was fine.
By J•
Feb 3, 2022
I purchased a subscription and started this course just to realize after some time that it is utterly incomplete. Slides of the presentation are missing (why?) and after several months staff confirmed that slides would never be provided, no reasons given (why??) - the situation is so incomprehensible that lead me to cancel my subcription.