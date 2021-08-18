MF
Dec 10, 2021
Great course with Steve in teaching derivatives. Really enjoyed following how to use the Trading system as I gain familiarity with IBrokers. Very pleased, I recommend this course for serious traders.
MW
Jul 26, 2021
Clear break down and introduction to options trading strategies put in laymen's terms. I really enjoyed the course and will use this as a jumping point for continued learning.
By Oleksii K•
Aug 18, 2021
Actually, you should not trade futures just after this course, but it's a fine introduction.
By Hiroki T•
Jun 22, 2021
I felt that this course was just an ad of their product. I expected advanced techniques or something like that
By Michael F•
Dec 11, 2021
Great course with Steve in teaching derivatives. Really enjoyed following how to use the Trading system as I gain familiarity with IBrokers. Very pleased, I recommend this course for serious traders.
By Melanie W•
Jul 27, 2021
Clear break down and introduction to options trading strategies put in laymen's terms. I really enjoyed the course and will use this as a jumping point for continued learning.
By SHIVAM P•
May 20, 2022
The course is actually quite amazing and interactive with its hand-on-approach to options and futures market. 10/10 would definitly recommend
By David G G•
Aug 18, 2021
Great course. I just missed some explaantions about commisions/fees in the practical usage.
By Puranjay J•
Aug 26, 2021
Very amazing and accurate course though I wish there was one tuned for the Indian markets
By Thomas D•
Sep 26, 2021
An informative, well-presented insight into the world of Derivatives.
By Michele D•
Mar 4, 2022
Very good examples with defining options & futures.
By Paulus R W A•
Jun 14, 2021
thanks for interactive brokers and coursera
By Viraj W•
Nov 21, 2021
It gives good overview of derivatives
By Onalenna E M•
Aug 14, 2021
THANKS TO STEVEN LEVINE
By Karen M•
Jun 26, 2021
Excellent course.
By SURYA S•
Mar 30, 2022
Very
By shilpa s r•
Aug 30, 2021
Good
By Mark C•
Feb 9, 2022
This course is very good at teaching the overall scope of the derivatives market. The only problem that I had was the issue of transposing the information from the brokerage account used for this course to my etrade account. Other than that it was very informative
By AYUSH G•
Aug 16, 2021
some concepts could have been explained in a better way....I had to refer to additional reading materials from google. Overall, the course helped me form a basic understanding of F&Os.
By Geovanny T•
Apr 4, 2022
Excellente, quite fast explanations, it would help to make them slower
By SB•
May 7, 2022
1. Content relating to options, their behavious and associated risks was quite basic
2. Risks were stated but no information was provided to mitigate the risks as they emerge. IMO, risk management would have been very valuable.
3. Significant portion of the course covered a proprietary trading application instead covering the options in detail. This was a major shortcoming for anyone not interested in the proprietary application.
By Christopher G•
Jan 16, 2022
useful course - but I was not able to access the TWS - the link just took me to a blank screen
By Randolph•
Oct 15, 2021
Too much focused on the broker platform