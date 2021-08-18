Chevron Left
Derivatives - Options & Futures by Interactive Brokers

About the Course

While investing and trading in the options market may seem somewhat more daunting than other asset classes such as stocks, bonds, exchange-traded funds, currencies and commodities, you’ll ultimately find that their complexity can be boiled down to simple concepts you’ll be able to understand and use the more you’re exposed to, and have hands-on experience with the material. Our aim is for you to acquire these skills, as well as the know-how, to invest and trade in these often-complex financial instruments. We'll explore the mechanics of futures market, where we’ll introduce you to some of the risks faced by investors in the futures market, how certain of those risks are mitigated, as well as the difference between spot and forward prices, and contango and backwardation. We’ll also provide you with other insights about the mechanics of trading futures, including the roles of commoditized contracts, as well as margin requirements. Students may also further their involvement with this material by opening a free demo Trader Workstation Paper Trading account, enabling them to enjoy a hands-on experience in a safe, simulated trading environment, while being fully immersed in the fundamentals that underpin the capital markets. Options involve risk and are not suitable for all investors. For more information read the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options, also known as the options disclosure document (ODD). To receive a copy of the ODD call 312-542-6901 or copy and paste this link into your browser: http://www.optionsclearing.com/about/publications/character-risks.jsp Multiple leg strategies, including spreads, will incur multiple commission charges....

MF

Dec 10, 2021

Great course with Steve in teaching derivatives. Really enjoyed following how to use the Trading system as I gain familiarity with IBrokers. Very pleased, I recommend this course for serious traders.

MW

Jul 26, 2021

Clear break down and introduction to options trading strategies put in laymen's terms. I really enjoyed the course and will use this as a jumping point for continued learning.

By Oleksii K

Aug 18, 2021

Actually, you should not trade futures just after this course, but it's a fine introduction.

By Hiroki T

Jun 22, 2021

I felt that this course was just an ad of their product. I expected advanced techniques or something like that

By SHIVAM P

May 20, 2022

The course is actually quite amazing and interactive with its hand-on-approach to options and futures market. 10/10 would definitly recommend

By David G G

Aug 18, 2021

Great course. I just missed some explaantions about commisions/fees in the practical usage.

By Puranjay J

Aug 26, 2021

Very amazing and accurate course though I wish there was one tuned for the Indian markets

By Thomas D

Sep 26, 2021

A​n informative, well-presented insight into the world of Derivatives.

By Michele D

Mar 4, 2022

Very good examples with defining options & futures.

By Paulus R W A

Jun 14, 2021

thanks for interactive brokers and coursera

By Viraj W

Nov 21, 2021

I​t gives good overview of derivatives

By Onalenna E M

Aug 14, 2021

THANKS TO STEVEN LEVINE

By Karen M

Jun 26, 2021

E​xcellent course.

By SURYA S

Mar 30, 2022

Very

By shilpa s r

Aug 30, 2021

Good

By Mark C

Feb 9, 2022

This course is very good at teaching the overall scope of the derivatives market. The only problem that I had was the issue of transposing the information from the brokerage account used for this course to my etrade account. Other than that it was very informative

By AYUSH G

Aug 16, 2021

some concepts could have been explained in a better way....I had to refer to additional reading materials from google. Overall, the course helped me form a basic understanding of F&Os.

By Geovanny T

Apr 4, 2022

Excellente, quite fast explanations, it would help to make them slower

By SB

May 7, 2022

1. Content relating to options, their behavious and associated risks was quite basic

2. Risks were stated but no information was provided to mitigate the risks as they emerge. IMO, risk management would have been very valuable.

3. Significant portion of the course covered a proprietary trading application instead covering the options in detail. This was a major shortcoming for anyone not interested in the proprietary application.

By Christopher G

Jan 16, 2022

useful course - but I was not able to access the TWS - the link just took me to a blank screen

By Randolph

Oct 15, 2021

Too much focused on the broker platform

