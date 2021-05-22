In this course, we’ll introduce you to the foreign currency market, including who participates in it and some of their reasons for doing so. You’ll also gain an understanding of the complex nature of certain trading products, as well as some of the risks investors typically face.
Previous investment experience is helpful although not required.
Explore the FX market such as its participants and motives, products, risks, margin accounts, related trading platform methods and tools.
Acquire the skills to make stock transactions in the foreign currency market on an online trading platform
Understand major and minor currency pairs, trading products, risks, market participants and their motives, as well as margin accounts.
- FX Case Study
- FX Trading
- currency pairs
- Foreign Exchange Market (FOREX)
- Monetary Policy
Interactive Brokers is a leading online trading solution for traders, investors and advisors, with direct global access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. Find our upcoming webinars at ibkrwebinars.com , daily market commentary at tradersinsight.news, and more how to courses at tradersacademy.online
Trading Around the World
Acquire the skills to make stock transactions in the foreign currency market on an online trading platform Understand market mechanics, including major and minor currency pairs, trading products, risks, market participants and their motives, as well as the foreign exchange marketplace and margin accounts.
Intro to FX Stock Trading
Understand how to trade shares of overseas-listed companies in foreign currencies.
Entering an Overseas Trade
Acquire the skills to trade in the overseas equities markets on an online trading platform, as well as understand how to manage currency exposure.
It gives the clear insight of what is forex trading and why these is changes in currency when investing in Stock market
Very interesting course on Forex. Great learning experience.
Interesting content but demos are not that easy to follow
Fairly basic, but a good beginner course to mostly check out their software
Imagine you’re an experienced oil trader and have been watching the volatility in the world markets and would like to hedge your risk using commodity futures, or you have been trading stocks and want a more diverse portfolio. This specialization is designed for those students who may already be deeply involved in one facet of the capital markets, but who desire a better understanding of how capital flows around the world.
