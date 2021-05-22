About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. 

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore the FX market such as its participants and motives, products, risks, margin accounts, related trading platform methods and tools. 

  • Acquire the skills to make stock transactions in the foreign currency market on an online trading platform

  • Understand major and minor currency pairs, trading products, risks, market participants and their motives, as well as margin accounts.

Skills you will gain

  • FX Case Study
  • FX Trading
  • currency pairs
  • Foreign Exchange Market (FOREX)
  • Monetary Policy
Course 2 of 4 in the
Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. 

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Interactive Brokers

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Trading Around the World

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 1 reading, 9 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Intro to FX Stock Trading

6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 18 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Entering an Overseas Trade

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

