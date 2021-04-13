By Can Y•
Apr 13, 2021
Weak course, no details about trading.
By L. R B•
Jul 7, 2021
The questions about the IBKR Trader Work Station were gratuitous. I couldn't care less about the interface. I use a different UI and I'm not at all interested.
By Ritwik J•
Oct 22, 2021
I didn't have prior experience with Forex Trading so it was helpful in a way to learn something new. Initially it was a bit hard to understand, but as I progressed it was quite easy. The course goes through introducing various currency pairs, cross exchange rates, and risks involved while trading using a foreign currency. It also focuses on a lot of peer graded assignment based on excel to make sure one can effectively trade in forex markets and/or when using a foreign currency to trade in stocks, bonds, ETFs or similar products.
By Janio•
Apr 10, 2021
It needs some practical skills
By Alec S•
Aug 25, 2021
Fairly basic, but a good beginner course to mostly check out their software
By Anibal V•
Jan 17, 2022
This is just a big advertisement for Iteractive Brokers' trading platform. Other than that, the amount and quality of education about Forex gained from this course could have been gained for free by carefully selecting and watching several of the multitude of educational videos available there on the Forex topic.
By Georgiana K•
Feb 16, 2022
Course Forex -Trading Around the World was informative and educative. Most importantly, subjects i once consider to be difficult such as Trading currencies and transactions in the Stock Market were explained. The lessons were straightforward and practical...lots of practice which is the best learning tool.
By Mukund P•
May 23, 2021
Very interesting course on Forex. Great learning experience.
By Paulus R W A•
Jun 14, 2021
thanks for interactive broker and coursera.
By Yussupov A G•
Feb 3, 2022
Very good course. I've learned a lot
By Kemal S•
Aug 28, 2021
very good and well put together
By Abdusalim S•
Jan 15, 2022
very helpful
By Punitha P•
Jul 16, 2021
It gives the clear insight of what is forex trading and why these is changes in currency when investing in Stock market
By Danielle W•
Feb 19, 2022
Interesting content but demos are not that easy to follow
By Ahmed R•
Sep 18, 2021
I have taken this course especially to learn Online Trading. But regarding this I have not learned enough. Maybe this could go better if How to trade is explained in detail. Thanks.
By Karl B•
Mar 14, 2022
Was expecting more, Also I shouldnt be expecting to download any documents from anyone else. Use a Googlesheets VM or something. Thanks though
By Ebrahim S•
Feb 26, 2022
it is very brief and good for very beginners