Chevron Left
Back to Forex - Trading Around the World

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Forex - Trading Around the World by Interactive Brokers

4.1
stars
67 ratings
15 reviews

About the Course

In this course, we’ll introduce you to the foreign currency market, including who participates in it and some of their reasons for doing so. You’ll also gain an understanding of the complex nature of certain trading products, as well as some of the risks investors typically face. We’ll also explore the use of margin in your account and provide you with a case study, showing how to invest in the stock of a non-domestic company listed on a foreign exchange, as well as guide you through entering an overseas trade on an online trading platform. By the end of this course, you should gain a broad overview of the foreign exchange market, understand certain major currency products, and acquire some practical skills that will help you to dive-in and make trades on your own....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 17 of 17 Reviews for Forex - Trading Around the World

By Can Y

Apr 13, 2021

Weak course, no details about trading.

By L. R B

Jul 7, 2021

The questions about the IBKR Trader Work Station were gratuitous. I couldn't care less about the interface. I use a different UI and I'm not at all interested.

By Ritwik J

Oct 22, 2021

I didn't have prior experience with Forex Trading so it was helpful in a way to learn something new. Initially it was a bit hard to understand, but as I progressed it was quite easy. The course goes through introducing various currency pairs, cross exchange rates, and risks involved while trading using a foreign currency. It also focuses on a lot of peer graded assignment based on excel to make sure one can effectively trade in forex markets and/or when using a foreign currency to trade in stocks, bonds, ETFs or similar products.

By Janio

Apr 10, 2021

It needs some practical skills

By Alec S

Aug 25, 2021

Fairly basic, but a good beginner course to mostly check out their software

By Anibal V

Jan 17, 2022

This is just a big advertisement for Iteractive Brokers' trading platform. Other than that, the amount and quality of education about Forex gained from this course could have been gained for free by carefully selecting and watching several of the multitude of educational videos available there on the Forex topic.

By Georgiana K

Feb 16, 2022

Course Forex -Trading Around the World was informative and educative. Most importantly, subjects i once consider to be difficult such as Trading currencies and transactions in the Stock Market were explained. The lessons were straightforward and practical...lots of practice which is the best learning tool.

By Mukund P

May 23, 2021

Very interesting course on Forex. Great learning experience.

By Paulus R W A

Jun 14, 2021

thanks for interactive broker and coursera.

By Yussupov A G

Feb 3, 2022

Very good course. I've learned a lot

By Kemal S

Aug 28, 2021

very good and well put together

By Abdusalim S

Jan 15, 2022

very helpful

By Punitha P

Jul 16, 2021

It gives the clear insight of what is forex trading and why these is changes in currency when investing in Stock market

By Danielle W

Feb 19, 2022

Interesting content but demos are not that easy to follow

By Ahmed R

Sep 18, 2021

I have taken this course especially to learn Online Trading. But regarding this I have not learned enough. Maybe this could go better if How to trade is explained in detail. Thanks.

By Karl B

Mar 14, 2022

Was expecting more, Also I shouldnt be expecting to download any documents from anyone else. Use a Googlesheets VM or something. Thanks though

By Ebrahim S

Feb 26, 2022

it is very brief and good for very beginners

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder