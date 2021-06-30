About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. 

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Acquire skills and understanding related to stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and mutual funds

  • How to perform basic fundamental analyses

  • Learn how to examine investment benefits and risks

  • Gain hands-on know-how through practical demonstrations of certain online trading methods

Skills you will gain

  • Sectors
  • Mutual Funds
  • Fundamental Analysis
  • Stocks
  • Business Cycle
Course 1 of 4 in the
Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Beginner Level

Previous investment experience is helpful although not required. 

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Stocks & the Business Cycle

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 37 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Fundamental Analysis

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Funds

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

