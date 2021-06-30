In this course, will look at industries and economic sectors that neatly define an economy. We will also introduce you to fundamental concepts involved in a company’s annual statements such as balance sheets, cash flows and its income statement, plus explore popular fundamental values used to filter vast amounts of corporate stocks. And finally, we’ll examine mutual funds and ETFs as alternatives to individual stocks for investing.
This course is part of the Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
About this Course
Previous investment experience is helpful although not required.
What you will learn
Acquire skills and understanding related to stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and mutual funds
How to perform basic fundamental analyses
Learn how to examine investment benefits and risks
Gain hands-on know-how through practical demonstrations of certain online trading methods
Skills you will gain
- Sectors
- Mutual Funds
- Fundamental Analysis
- Stocks
- Business Cycle
Interactive Brokers
Interactive Brokers is a leading online trading solution for traders, investors and advisors, with direct global access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds and funds. Find our upcoming webinars at ibkrwebinars.com , daily market commentary at tradersinsight.news, and more how to courses at tradersacademy.online
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Stocks & the Business Cycle
Familiarize yourself with some common terms and concepts surrounding investments, such as capital, types of investors, equilibrium, risks and diversification. Identify the different stages of growth and what happens during each. We'll introduce a couple of tools to improve your grasp of different industries and sectors within the economy. Also, to help you visualize what you have learned about the business cycle.
Fundamental Analysis
Let’s walk through the basic fundamental accounting concepts covering the Income Statement, Balance Sheet and Statement of Cash Flows. This will be followed by a practical demo of additional fundamental tools.
Funds
Acquire certain skills and understanding related to mutual funds and ETFs, including how to identify various product types, as well as their benefits and drawbacks. Gain hands-on know-how through a practical demonstration of how to use market scanners an online trading platform.
Great fast course on your own time with very dedidcated instructors. 100 % the best
I found this course very useful to learn how to use new features in comparing stocks to sectors and indexes.
Such a great course! I'm looking forward to revisions and pursuing new courses related to this topic.
vary nice course, deliver with great explenations.
About the Practical Guide to Trading Specialization
Imagine you’re an experienced oil trader and have been watching the volatility in the world markets and would like to hedge your risk using commodity futures, or you have been trading stocks and want a more diverse portfolio. This specialization is designed for those students who may already be deeply involved in one facet of the capital markets, but who desire a better understanding of how capital flows around the world.
