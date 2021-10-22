Chevron Left
Fundamentals of Equities by Interactive Brokers

4.4
stars
136 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

In this course, will look at industries and economic sectors that neatly define an economy. We will also introduce you to fundamental concepts involved in a company’s annual statements such as balance sheets, cash flows and its income statement, plus explore popular fundamental values used to filter vast amounts of corporate stocks. And finally, we’ll examine mutual funds and ETFs as alternatives to individual stocks for investing. To facilitate a comprehensive understanding of essential concepts discussed, this course includes a series of practical examples, quizzes, reading materials and a final course project....

Reviews

Great refresher for me. I completed my finance MBA over 14 years ago and had forgotten much of it. This course helped me regain much lost knowledge

I found this course very useful to learn how to use new features in comparing stocks to sectors and indexes.





By Ritwik J

Oct 22, 2021

Loved the course, taught me about business cycles and how it effects various sectors, related stocks movements and the overall market. Also focuses on the three key fundamental instruments which are the Income statement, Balance Sheet, & Cash flow. After completing the course, I feel like now I have a means to value a company's stock price on some actual practical fundamental basis.

By Kofi F S

Dec 22, 2021

I was expecting some practical guide to trading equitied and stock selection. It looks like they just want people to trade on their platform

By Laurence J M

Sep 22, 2021

I found the software did not correspond to the course material and hopelessly confusing. I had to give up as I got too far behind.

By L. R B

Jun 29, 2021

Seems like one big plug for the IBKR Trading platform.

By John E H

Nov 19, 2021

Great refresher for me. I completed my finance MBA over 14 years ago and had forgotten much of it. This course helped me regain much lost knowledge

By Anthony T

Oct 8, 2021

I​ found this course very useful to learn how to use new features in comparing stocks to sectors and indexes.

By Franklin T

May 7, 2021

i love it, i feel very proud of my self, all of this is new for me and i am really excited to learn more.

By Anderson N

Jul 1, 2021

Such a great course! I'm looking forward to revisions and pursuing new courses related to this topic.

By Danielle W

Feb 19, 2022

Really great introductory course from someone who does not have a Finance background!

By mr f

Apr 19, 2022

Great fast course on your own time with very dedidcated instructors. 100 % the best

By Rekryanta

Oct 8, 2021

its really good for someone who are starting to learn about finance

By Leonardo M

Mar 24, 2022

Very good, I learned a lot of things and knowledge.

By itay I

May 6, 2022

vary nice course, deliver with great explenations.

By Mabelyn C

Mar 19, 2022

its a great course with great explanations.

By Paulus R W A

Jun 14, 2021

thanks for coursera and interactive broker

By Javier G

May 5, 2021

Excellent introduction to trading.

By Ritwik J

Oct 7, 2021

t​he course very well explained.

By CEDRIC A J T

Sep 2, 2021

The best brokerage courcourse

By Bart C

Aug 23, 2021

Great course and helped a lot

By Mark B

Aug 29, 2021

Excellent introduction

By Mukund P

May 22, 2021

Very Good course!

By Raheel A

May 5, 2022

Great Learning ,

By Juan D A

Oct 25, 2021

A​MAZING COURSE!

By KONE K

Sep 29, 2021

wonderful course

By Robert E

Apr 29, 2021

Excellent course

