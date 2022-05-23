About this Course

2,887 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1: Bond Valuation - Advanced Issues

3 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 31 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Week 2: Bond Valuation - Advanced Applications

5 hours to complete
2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3: Stock Valuation - Advanced Issues

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4: Stock Valuation - Advanced Applications

4 hours to complete
1 reading

About the Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization

Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder