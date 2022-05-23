This final course will cover more advanced aspects of bonds and stocks that will help you make smart personal decisions and develop a keen understanding of how governments and companies borrow from us. You will better understand stocks and bonds valuation and take a deeper dive using real-world problems. For stocks, you will review what you have already learned and understand valuation. You will learn about growth, different types of growth both bad and good. You will also get an opportunity to apply these concepts in practice assignments. For bonds: you will review what you have already learned. You will learn about different sources of risk in bonds. Lastly you will get an opportunity to apply these concepts in practice assignments.
This course is part of the Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Bond Valuation - Advanced Issues
This course follows the same pattern as the second course did relative to the first. In Course 3 we covered the basics of bonds and stocks with simpler applications. In this course, we will delve deeper into bond and stocks with an emphasis on applications. In the first two weeks we will be focused on bonds. Also the Practice and Graded Assignments in weeks 2 and 4 are deliberately structured to contain ten questions, with some overlap with Course 3 followed by increasing complexity.
Week 2: Bond Valuation - Advanced Applications
This week is all about practicing applications and attempting the Graded Assignment. I would encourage you to also revisit Yahoo Finance and review the data on bonds and read articles on bond markets.
Week 3: Stock Valuation - Advanced Issues
This module is probably the most interesting module in this Specialization because it shows you how any idea adds value by relating it to the price of a stock. You will gain a deep understanding of how firms create value and how growth may not be a good policy. All the concepts are introduced using applications. This module conveys the essence of value creation. You are encouraged to start Practicing the assignments.
Week 4: Stock Valuation - Advanced Applications
This week is again devoted entirely to financial analysis and assignments. Each assignment has ten questions and some are quite complex. You must take this opportunity to learn finance. All the skills you develop will help you both personally and professionally. The beauty of finance is that the frameworks are the same regardless of whether you are making a personal or a professional decision.
About the Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization
In this specialization, you’ll focus on the mechanics and intuition of the main building block of finance — the time value of money. You’ll learn the structure and basics through assignments and tests that are introductory in nature but with real-world applications.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.