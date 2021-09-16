Chevron Left
In this fixed income course, you will learn to distinguish between different types of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate and municipal debt issuance, identify corporate and municipal bonds available to purchase and sell on an online trading platform, grasp the market mechanics underlying each type of fixed income instrument, as well as conduct basic analyses, and flag critical investment risks. At the end of the course, you should be able to describe different types of corporate and municipal bond products available to buy and sell, some of the related risks you, as an investor, are likely to face, certain ways of mitigating them, as well as how to use an online trading platform to identify available securities to invest in, conduct due diligence, and much more...
By Melanie W

Sep 16, 2021

I definitely enjoyed the course, but noticed that Weeks 2 and 3 were flipped. Please make sure you adjust the content on the course platform so the flow is correct. Other than that, I would highly recommend this course as well as the other courses included in this specialization.

By Mukund P

May 29, 2021

Great course and great learning experience!

By Paulus R W A

Jun 14, 2021

thanks interactive brokers and coursera

By Manfred R

May 9, 2022

good overview about bonds

By Karen M

Jun 20, 2021

R​eally fantastic course!

By GAURAV S

Jul 24, 2021

great

By Siqi D

May 3, 2022

nice

By L. R B

Jul 24, 2021

Just one big infomercial for the IBKR Trader Workstation.....

If only I had known this beforehand I could have saved myself the time.

Don't bother.

