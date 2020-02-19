SB
Dec 18, 2021
It was Really understandable and Gautam Kaul is really kind, he knows where you can get confuse so he explains one more time.
DH
May 12, 2020
The bonds material was a little unclear for me, I had to seek additional resources, but the Stocks was very informative
By Aleksandra R•
Feb 19, 2020
Every other week professor just shows you a video of the website Yahoo Finance.
Every week you get 30 minutes to study the same list of formulae, not customized for the lesson.
Assignments are not based on practices or lectures.
By necmettin m d•
May 13, 2020
not to my expectations.
By Christopher Q•
Sep 18, 2019
I hope this professor teaches a course in international finance. I would like to take the course.
By Andrija K•
Apr 8, 2020
I expected to learn how to chose and buy stocks, read balance sheets etc.
By Dannie L T Y•
Jul 1, 2020
Gautnam's jokes are lame. What is intuitive gotta do with the theories. Also, why is he saying "taking a knife and stab me in the gut" so often???
By Prateek M•
Aug 20, 2020
it was not as good as i expected it too be
By Dominique H•
May 13, 2020
The bonds material was a little unclear for me, I had to seek additional resources, but the Stocks was very informative
By Madhumitha•
Sep 13, 2019
Gautam's teaching is very much understandable even for a layman. Great course!
By Rodrigo F•
Jun 7, 2019
Interesting topics. Liked that they're are more practice problems than class 2 in specialization. Even more worked out problems would be helpful.
By ANUSHKA G 1•
Jun 30, 2020
This course in the specialization was very basic as compared to the previous ones. Could've been more technical and knowledgeable
By balaram•
May 16, 2020
ok
By Santiago R R•
Jun 22, 2020
Best of the specialization so far, in my opinion. Great assignments that reflect what was covered in class and encourage further thinking without being unnecessarily hard and the professor is as engaging as always. Thank you!
By ARVIND K S•
Apr 23, 2019
One of the finest courses on bond and stock valuation. Besides lots of examples, the course places a premium on understanding formulas intuitively, graphically and mathematically. Recommended for students and managers alike.
By K S D K•
May 14, 2020
THE COURSE IS REALLY GOOD. I THANK VERY MUCH THE PROFESSOR FOR THE WAY IN WHICH HE EXPLAINED THE SUBJECT AND AND THANKS COURSERA FOR PROVIDING ME AN OPPORTUNITY TO LEARN THIS COURSE. I ALSO THANK THE SUPPORT STAFF.
By Kaushal B•
May 10, 2020
A very well designed course that finally explains in detail all that was going on in the previous courses. Also, when you finally understand what was taught in the stocks module, you are like - BAM, that was neat!
By Sanjay B•
Dec 19, 2021
It was Really understandable and Gautam Kaul is really kind, he knows where you can get confuse so he explains one more time.
By Eugene O•
May 18, 2020
Great course. The lectures addressed all the foundations of the subject. Also instructor's delivery was on point
By Pattareeya P•
Aug 24, 2021
This course is provided all formulas and explanations. The professor is expertise and easy to listen to.
By Sherzodbek N•
Apr 4, 2020
One of the best courses to get undertanding of stock market and bons&equity! Thanky you so much
By Dr. M J•
May 22, 2020
Very nicely explained with simple examples. Assignments are well designed and very intuitive
By Avinash B•
Sep 19, 2021
Had a chance to learn the foundation of valuation and understanding of stocks and bonds.
By Cheng-Ying W•
Nov 16, 2020
Introduce the essence of Bonds & Stocks and how to evaluate prices. Beautiful lecture.
By David R H•
Aug 8, 2020
Good introduction! It is a pity it does not explains more, but I learn new stuff.
By ABIR G•
Oct 5, 2020
Properly curated with lots practice sums. Great course by Prof. Kaul!
By Masayuki M•
Jul 31, 2020
The lecture was well organized and easy to understand.