This course builds upon the fundamental concept of Time Value of Money (TVM) using more advanced applications and questions. You will apply the TVM concept in real-life problems of financial planning and saving for college. You will also learn more about loans and apply TVM concepts to borrowing and lending. You will realize that — while the applications are seemingly more complex, but when seen and broken-up into bite-size components — the framework, principles, and tools remain the same.
This course is part of the Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization
University of Michigan
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Week 1: Mega Application I - Saving for College
This week we will start this course with the first Mega Application that will expose us to more real-world situations confronted by us all. You are strongly encouraged to think through an application and draw timelines to realize that complex applications are a collection of the simpler ones we dealt with Course 1. As you work through the four Mega Applications in this course, look to find the common themes. In this application, we will start with a classic example of saving for a future need - to attend college.
Week 2: Mega Application II - Financial Planning
This week's second Mega Example is about financial planning, agin something that can serve very useful because we typically work for some time and then want to maintain a standard of living. The key concepts here are again the same as those developed in the first course, but the issue is one of breaking down more difficult problems into bite-size pieces that resemble the simpler applications and assignments in Course 1. You are strongly encouraged to start attempting the Practice and Graded assignments - each has TEN questions with deliberate overlap with Course 1 and then some challenging scenarios in the later part of the assignments.
Week 3: Mega Application III - A Loan
This week's Mega Application is my favorite because it shows you both the power of finance and its ability to simplify seemingly complex transactions. We all borrow and lend, though at different points in time, and even at the same time. This application is very detailed because it is meant to demonstrate the intuitive power of finance that makes calculations easy.
Week 4: Mega Application IV - Making Complex Simple
This is a Mega Application that will help you understand the power of simplicity in conducting financial examples. You are again encouraged to keep practicing and attempting the assignments.
one of the funniest and most engaging professor on coursera
El contenido buenismo realmente pude aprender y comprender la aplicacion de estos conceptos, pero se me dificulto porque no esta la opccion de subtitulos en español de los videos del profesor.
In this specialization, you’ll focus on the mechanics and intuition of the main building block of finance — the time value of money. You’ll learn the structure and basics through assignments and tests that are introductory in nature but with real-world applications.
