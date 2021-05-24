Chevron Left
This course builds upon the fundamental concept of Time Value of Money (TVM) using more advanced applications and questions. You will apply the TVM concept in real-life problems of financial planning and saving for college. You will also learn more about loans and apply TVM concepts to borrowing and lending. You will realize that — while the applications are seemingly more complex, but when seen and broken-up into bite-size components — the framework, principles, and tools remain the same. After completing this course you will have an understanding of the detailed mechanics and reasoning behind any decision you make that has consequences for the future. The deeper exposure to financial transactions you will be applicable in any/all decisions. The great news is that these concepts and skills will transfer to your professional/business decisions. This course is part of the four-course Foundational Finance for Strategic Decision Making Specialization....

By Jena C

May 24, 2021

This teacher is very relaxed and easy to listen to. He presents the material well and has good practice problems. The topics covered in this class are very useful in real life and will be very helpful in financial planning. Thank you!

By Giuseppe F

Mar 18, 2021

one of the funniest and most engaging professor on coursera

By Harwinder S

Apr 15, 2021

Very well structured and useful course

By Roxy Z

Sep 26, 2021

g​reat course! like it!

By Aldo E A L

Mar 22, 2022

El contenido buenismo realmente pude aprender y comprender la aplicacion de estos conceptos, pero se me dificulto porque no esta la opccion de subtitulos en español de los videos del profesor.

By Nazneen M

Feb 7, 2022

tough course

By Fei T

Mar 7, 2021

No any hints for some of the practice questions. and the forum response is bad.

