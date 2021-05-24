By Jena C•
May 24, 2021
This teacher is very relaxed and easy to listen to. He presents the material well and has good practice problems. The topics covered in this class are very useful in real life and will be very helpful in financial planning. Thank you!
By Giuseppe F•
Mar 18, 2021
one of the funniest and most engaging professor on coursera
By Harwinder S•
Apr 15, 2021
Very well structured and useful course
By Roxy Z•
Sep 26, 2021
great course! like it!
By Aldo E A L•
Mar 22, 2022
El contenido buenismo realmente pude aprender y comprender la aplicacion de estos conceptos, pero se me dificulto porque no esta la opccion de subtitulos en español de los videos del profesor.
By Nazneen M•
Feb 7, 2022
tough course
By Fei T•
Mar 7, 2021
No any hints for some of the practice questions. and the forum response is bad.