The basic biology of the virus, HIV, and the disease it causes, AIDS. The economic, social and political factors that determine who gets sick and who remains healthy, who lives and who dies. The progress of scientific research and medical treatments. The reasons for hope; the reasons for fear. (To get a glimpse of some of the materials that students have been posting on the course forums, go to @AIDSFAH or #AIDSFAH.)
AIDS: Fear and HopeUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
Offered by
University of Michigan
The mission of the University of Michigan is to serve the people of Michigan and the world through preeminence in creating, communicating, preserving and applying knowledge, art, and academic values, and in developing leaders and citizens who will challenge the present and enrich the future.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Unit 1 - Beginnings: A New Disease Surprises The World
HIV Basics, Stigma, Three Books, Chimps to Humans, Some Memories
Unit 2 - Transmission, Gender, Politics
Transmission, Gender, More Memories
Unit 3 - Testing (and Some Politics and Memories)
The Critical Issue--Testing
Unit 4 - Living With HIV
Not a death sentence, but not easy; More Politics, Sexual Orientation
Reviews
- 5 stars84.47%
- 4 stars13.74%
- 3 stars1.27%
- 1 star0.50%
TOP REVIEWS FROM AIDS: FEAR AND HOPE
Very much enjoyed the knowledge obtained and the additional reading material.
I Really enjoyed this course. It was well taught and easy to follow and understand.
very informative, talks about the social and scientific sides of AIDS from the beginning till this present day
I have learned about many known and unknown facts about HIV and AIDS and also many medical facilities and reasonings.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.