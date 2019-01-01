Lecturer
Richard Meisler is a Lecturer in the Department of American Culture at the University of Michigan. He has a Ph.D. in philosophy from Columbia University where he specialized in philosophy of science.
Dr. Meisler teaches courses on contemporary social issues. He has studied AIDS and taught courses about the pandemic for more than a decade. His course emphasizes the scale of the damage that the disease has caused. It also focuses on the multidisciplinary complexity of understanding AIDS. One begins with the biological and medical aspects of HIV and AIDS. It is also necessary to deal with issues of economics, politics, culture, and discrimination in order to fully understand the disaster.