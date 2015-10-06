Learn about the evolving Ebola epidemic and its various aspects including disease prevention, management and treatment, response to the epidemic, ethical considerations, and the post-Ebola global health landscape.
Ebola Virus Disease: An Evolving EpidemicEmory University
Emory University
Introduction to Ebola
Upon completion of this module, learners will be able to:
Patient Care of Persons with Ebola Virus Disease
Upon completion of this module, learners will be able to: Identify the clinical features of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD). Discuss risk assessment as it relates to the selection of personal protective equipment (PPE). Explain the differences between donning and doffing. Recognize the lessons learned from providing care to Ebola patients in the United States.
Prevention, Treatment, and Response
Upon completion of this module, learners will be able to: List the different types of therapeutics for Ebola Virus Disease. Recognize the factors critical to the creation of a successful Ebola vaccine. Define plasma and recognize its importance in the Ebola treatment process. Discuss the response of various international actors to the Ebola epidemic. Recognize the role of communications both in terms of community level in West Africa, as well as at Emory University.
Laboratory Issues
Upon completion of this module, learners will be able to: Discuss clinical laboratory considerations for Ebola Virus Disease.Differentiate between persons under investigation and persons with confirmed EVD. Identify where and how EVD laboratory testing is performed. Recognize the safety concerns surrounding the disposal of specimens and human remains. Explore the immune response to EVD and discuss the implications for future therapeutics and vaccines.
