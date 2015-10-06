About this Course

Emory University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up98%(1,099 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Ebola

5 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 152 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Patient Care of Persons with Ebola Virus Disease

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 133 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Prevention, Treatment, and Response

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 136 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Laboratory Issues

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

