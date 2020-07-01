Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Ebola Virus Disease: An Evolving Epidemic by Emory University

4.7
stars
200 ratings
47 reviews

About the Course

Learn about the evolving Ebola epidemic and its various aspects including disease prevention, management and treatment, response to the epidemic, ethical considerations, and the post-Ebola global health landscape....

1 - 25 of 47 Reviews for Ebola Virus Disease: An Evolving Epidemic

By Garima K S

Jul 1, 2020

Very informative course not only about Ebola Epidemic but indeed a general aspect towards infectious diseases. I'm glad I toke it. I highly recommend it to the pupil who're interested in these types of case studies on diseases which awoke the health systems all over the globe. Course is also good enough for students who lack a strong biology background as this course is mainly public health based, also it considers other aspects than health which lead to such outbreaks such as socio-economic status of the places, trust of locals towards authorities & various such aspects.

Hope the course leads all to a success & healthy road.

By Mandy H

Apr 16, 2020

This course helps the learner understand the challenges faced in dealing with an infectious disease such as Ebola . The instructors guide the learner through the phases of identification, education, testing and reduction/eradication of a highly infectious disease. The student will gain an understanding of the rights of the individual, the public, and the government as it relates to a highly contagious Class A infectious agent. Information gained during this course can be directly visualized in the current COVID19 pandemic as countries fight to get a handle on the outbreak.

By Dr.Mehedi H

Oct 11, 2019

a course that enrichment your knowledge from the root of ebola works in human body as well as treatment , excellent coverage of global education through the module. I am happy to finished the course after all.

By Christopher A

Apr 7, 2020

Better than in-class because of variety and expertise of presenters and great on-site videos and graphics. I really learned a lot about this important issue from this course. Thanks Coursera! :)

By Ugly D

Jan 5, 2016

Great Course! Videos were a little long but very informative! This is a course where one can really appreciate the "take away" as it is timely, and being taught by some of the best in the field.

By Storm S

May 2, 2020

This is the second course I have studied on EVD and it was 100% better than the first which I did through United Nations, I cant thank you enough for such a good course

By Xiaohong Y

Feb 9, 2020

This is a great course, with all aspects of public health, how it differs from individual health, and very relevant to watch now with the coronavirus outbreak, thanks!

By Tamara H

Jul 22, 2020

This was an excellent course! They variety of expertise among the different presenters made this a very well-rounded overview of Ebola and the West Africa outbreak.

By Henry B

May 14, 2021

I found this course to be very informative, and the lectures were detailed and provided a great understanding of EBV and the epidemic as well as its history.

By Cristina C

Dec 14, 2018

Really useful and interesting course which presents an integrated approach to ebola virus from various perspectives.

By Eddah K

Oct 7, 2015

I loved every unit. The lecturers were amazingly clear and I understood the content. Great work.

By Alaina H

Mar 15, 2018

Excellent overview with lectures by experienced experts. I really enjoyed this course.

By Gina B

Sep 23, 2015

Great course on Ebola. Very engaging and intense at times. Thorough and interesting.

By Mustafa s

Jan 24, 2021

This course learned me everything i need to know about the recent ebola epidemic

By Mo I

Aug 24, 2015

this is a fantastic and very important course. its really into details.

By Abigail J

Mar 20, 2018

A great resource for anyone looking to explore the etiology of ebola.

By Ahmed A T A

Apr 20, 2019

that is the best course about Ebola thank you very much.

By ATHIRA R

May 16, 2020

It is very useful to konw about ebola disease virus

By IVAN L

Mar 12, 2017

This make you and Ebola Expert in just one month

By Amanda

Jul 15, 2016

Great course! Very interesting and informative.

By Zach H

Aug 27, 2015

Excellent content from experts in the subject

By Jonathan G

Nov 22, 2015

Very informative, yet depressing

By Alain B T

Feb 18, 2017

Very good material...

By Nammi S K

May 23, 2020

Very Useful Course.

