This Teach-Out introduces learners to artificial intelligence and explains how large language models and chatbots like ChatGPT work. You will better understand the ethical use of artificial intelligence, the implications of authorship, and how tools like ChatGPT might be utilized and regulated moving forward.
ChatGPT Teach-OutUniversity of Michigan
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
5 hours to complete
ChatGPT Teach-Out
5 hours to complete
36 videos (Total 138 min), 25 readings
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.