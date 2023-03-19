Learner Reviews & Feedback for ChatGPT Teach-Out by University of Michigan
About the Course
This Teach-Out introduces learners to artificial intelligence and explains how large language models and chatbots like ChatGPT work. You will better understand the ethical use of artificial intelligence, the implications of authorship, and how tools like ChatGPT might be utilized and regulated moving forward.
ChatGPT launched in November 2022 in an effort to enhance natural language processing tasks like translation, text summarization, and text generation. Within five days of release, ChatGPT crossed 1 million users. By the two-month mark, it surpassed 100 million users.
Soon after its launch, concerns regarding the ethical implications of ChatGPT's usage began to emerge, particularly in education. This Teach-Out brings together University of Michigan experts on communication technology, the economy, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, healthcare delivery, and law to discuss the impacts of ChatGPT now and into the future.
This Teach-Out will answer:
- What is ChatGPT and how does it work?
- What are the benefits and drawbacks of using ChatGPT?
- What are legal implications of using ChatGPT?
- How have society, the economy, and education responded to ChatGPT?
- How might ChatGPT be integrated into society moving forward?
All contents of this Teach-Out are licensed as CC BY-SA with the exception of the course image....