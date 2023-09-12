This Teach-Out introduces learners to artificial intelligence (AI) and explains how large language models and generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, work. Explore the ethical use of artificial intelligence, the implications of authorship, and how these tools might be utilized and regulated moving forward.
Generative AI Teach-Out
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
This Teach-Out introduces learners to artificial intelligence (AI) and explains how large language models and generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, work. Explore the ethical use of artificial intelligence, the implications of authorship, and how these tools might be utilized and regulated moving forward. Generative AI has developed rapidly over the last year and there is growing demand for a variety of AI tools, such as chatbots and visual media generators. For instance, ChatGPT launched in November 2022 in an effort to enhance natural language processing tasks like translation, text summarization, and text generation. Within five days of release, ChatGPT crossed 1 million users. By the two-month mark, it surpassed 100 million users.Concerns regarding the ethical implications of generative AI’s usage are emerging, particularly in business and education. This Teach-Out brings together University of Michigan experts on communication technology, the economy, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, healthcare delivery, architecture, and law to discuss the impacts of generative AI now and into the future.
