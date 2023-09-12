University of Michigan
Generative AI Teach-Out
University of Michigan

Generative AI Teach-Out

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

2,077 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Teach-Out Experts

Instructor: Teach-Out Experts

7 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Details to know

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

There is 1 module in this course

This Teach-Out introduces learners to artificial intelligence (AI) and explains how large language models and generative AI tools, like ChatGPT, work. Explore the ethical use of artificial intelligence, the implications of authorship, and how these tools might be utilized and regulated moving forward. Generative AI has developed rapidly over the last year and there is growing demand for a variety of AI tools, such as chatbots and visual media generators. For instance, ChatGPT launched in November 2022 in an effort to enhance natural language processing tasks like translation, text summarization, and text generation. Within five days of release, ChatGPT crossed 1 million users. By the two-month mark, it surpassed 100 million users.Concerns regarding the ethical implications of generative AI’s usage are emerging, particularly in business and education. This Teach-Out brings together University of Michigan experts on communication technology, the economy, artificial intelligence, natural language processing, healthcare delivery, architecture, and law to discuss the impacts of generative AI now and into the future.

What's included

57 videos40 readings14 discussion prompts8 plugins

Instructor

Teach-Out Experts
University of Michigan
19 Courses59,483 learners

Offered by

University of Michigan

Recommended if you're interested in Machine Learning

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Machine Learning? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions