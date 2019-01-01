Associate Professor - Emergency Medicine
Sally Santen, MD, PhD is the Assistant Dean of Educational Research and Quality Improvement at the University of Michigan Medical School and Associate Chair in the Department of Emergency Medicine. She completed her PhD in Higher Education at the Vanderbilt Peabody School of Education. Her dissertation focuses on assessment of professionalism. Her primary work is in the UM Medical School where she works with curriculum development, student assessment and evaluation. Her areas of research include assessment, evaluation, burnout, resiliency, and entrustment.