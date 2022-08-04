Dr. Lopez is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Health Behavior and Health Education. He earned a PhD in Health Behavior and Health Education from the University of Michigan and an MPH in Management, Policy and Community Health from the University of Texas Health Science Center. His current public health research considers the ways in which fear of immigration enforcement impacts health service utilization in mixed-status communities, and community responses to large scale immigration work raids. Dr. Lopez teaches Health Impacts of Immigration Law Enforcement in the U.S., which helps inform portions of this course.